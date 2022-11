In what will continue to be a trend for the next few days, Miami has another player leave its football program. The third-year redshirt Safety Keshawn Washington will enter the transfer portal and made his announcement via social media.

Washington is the sixth Miami player to announce his intentions to enter the transfer portal within the last two weeks. All six impending transfers played their high school ball in South Florida (Thaddius Franklin, Gilbert Frierson, Jalen Harrell, Allan Haye, and Elijah Roberts).

The four-star defensive back committed to Miami in July of 2018, recommitted in December of the same year, and recommitted to the Canes in March of 2019. He played in only the 2020 season and recorded three total tackles in his career as a Miami Hurricane.