Safety lands UM offer, answers unusual Addae question
Riverview (Fla.) Sumner High School safety Kylen Webb picked up a Miami Hurricanes scholarship offer May 20.It was his 24th offer.And Webb says despite the offer coming in late compared to some pro...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news