According to reports, transfer safety Savion Riley will re-enter the transfer portal. The former Vanderbilt DB joined the team in December.

The 6'2," 205-pound sophomore from Vanderbilt registered 48 total tackles (34 solo) last season.

Riley was trending to be the third safety on the depth chart behind Mishael Powell and Jaden Harris. Markeith Williams, Nick Kelly, Isaiah Taylor, Brian Balom, Souleymane Bangoura, Dylan Day, Isaiah Thomas, and Zaquan Patterson are the other remaining safeties on the roster.