New Head Baseball Coach J.D. Arteaga met with reporters this week to discuss the direction of the Miami program.

He started with an opening statement:

"First of all, I can't tell you how happy I am and grateful I am to be here and have this opportunity to be a head coach at a program that I grew up watching, grew up playing in. I've been coaching for the last 21 years, so it truly is an honor. Looking forward to the task at hand and really continuing the success that we had for the last 50 years."

What he meant:

This is a dream job for Arteaga, and he understands the standard that has been built at UM and will do everything possible to uphold and exceed that standard.





On building the roster in year one:

"That's something in college sports, you're always rebuilding a roster. We're doing a good job of developing players. They're coming in, they're getting better they are getting drafted after their junior year in our sport. It's a constant turnaround. It's not a, I don't want to call it a reward, but it's part of your success. Players are getting better, they're getting drafted, you have a constant turnaround. This year we happened to have a lot of hitters. A couple of key pitchers that went in the draft. It's no different than any other year. Use the portal to fill in certain holes, but still the hardest is still recruiting at the high school and junior college level and bringing in new talent."

What he meant:

The constant turnover in college sports is inevitable, and development is not an issue for Miami. The focus will be on building the roster through recruiting.





On having a pitching coach perspective will help his view as a head coach:

"A well-rounded perspective. Our pitching and defense is going to win most of your games. Hitting is important, but there's some days if you are facing a good pitcher, you're not going to score many runs. So you have to be able to hold the other team down, and I just understand that the lineup has to be well-rounded. Your pitching is only as good as your defense behind you. So that's the mindset I'm going to take in. Even when we're building a roster there's not too many one-dimensional players. Guys that field the position and that can steal a base. They can help you in other ways than just swinging the bat."

What he meant:

The foundation of this team will be quality pitching and well-rounded players that can help in a variety of ways.





On the value of bringing in or promoting staffers that have familiarity with the Miami program (Miami hired UM alum Laz Gutierrez to replace Arteaga as pitching coach):

"Miami's a different place. It's not for everybody, number one. If you haven't grown up here, played here, I don't think you understand what it means to be a Hurricane. Some people from the outside are scared by it. So having someone that played here had success here. Playing in the college world series all three of his years here as well, it's important. Like I said, the expectations here are greater than just about anywhere else in the country, and it's something that we understand. It's something we look forward to, it's something that we helped create as players, me and Laz; even Jonathan Anderson was our bat boy back in those days, and Darren Fenster just rounded out the field staff, and he's a guy that comes in from the northeast. Just adds an extra dimension in recruiting getting outside of South Florida."

Anderson was elevated to Assistant Coach, Recruiting Coordinator last month.

Miami added Darren Fenster to coaching staff about a week ago.

What he meant:

Some candidates chose not to come to Miami or were not chosen because they were not culture fits. Arteaga believes that staffers that know the culture is an advantage. Fenster will serve as a recruiting tool for the northeast.





On what stood out about Gutierrez and Anderson that ultimately led to their hires:

"Well, Laz is a guy that I played with, actually my roommate. A guy I respect ultimately with whatever task I get assigned to him, but it's a very important hire for me. I'm giving him something I've done for 21 years. No, it's not something easy to do, but I feel confident handing it over to him. It's something that, even over the years, we spent a lot of time talking about, and I know his philosophy is very similar to mine, so our guys...our pitchers, returning guys, will not have to make too big of an adjustment. And with Darren Fenster, I've known since back in the days at Rutgers. Rutgers best years were when he was there as a player, as a coach, and a recruiting coordinator. He moved on to pro ball with the Red Sox. Alex Cora wanted him in his big league staff for a reason. They felt that he was more important to them in the minor leagues. He's been a director of infield, outfield, base running, hitting; he kind of checks off a lot of boxes. He's got a lot of responsibility. One of the things as myself being a head coach, being a left-handed pitcher, and last being a pitching coach, it kind of opens up a lot of responsibilities to one other guy that's got to pick up the slack for two left-handers on the staff, and Darren absolutely checks off all those boxes."

What he meant:

Arteaga is confident in his hires based on his familiarity and their track record.





On what the biggest challenges are in advancing passed the regionals:

"I think at Miami sometimes you get caught up with the past success. It worked then, it's going to continue to work, and I'm not saying that's not true, but there's always an adjustment you got to make; you always got to get better. In my eyes, I think something that we've lacked the past few years is the analytics and moving forward with the science part of the game. I'm kind of caught between the old school and the new school. I'd like to think that I'm a little bit of both. The analytics is great, great information to have, but I think the human element still has to play a role in your decision-making. That's something that we are going to incorporate a lot more of is the analytics, and the administration has given me the ability to hire an analytics staff, that's very important. I've had all the instruments to generate all the data, but to break it down is a whole other ball game, and now we have a staff to do that."

What he meant:

A lack of investment in analytics has, in part, held the Miami program back from advancing in the postseason. The administration has backed Arteaga in investing more in analytics which ultimately will be a difference-maker.





On his coaching approach:

"Instead of the person first, the human being first. I had the privilege to play for a legendary high school coach at Westminster Christian, and when I got the job in '03 he called and gave me one advice, he said you got to make sure that your players know that their best interest is your first interest. Once you do that, they're going to trust in you, they're going to listen to you, and they are very coachable. To me, it was very natural. To me, it's common sense, right? It's an approach I've always taken. Just kind of give them personal attention, time; it's not just the athlete on the field. They are more than just a pitcher, hitter. We're all going to have bad days on the field. We're also going to have bad days off the field. You got to be there for them. I had so many father figures growing up to help me out, to get me where I am today. I just want to be a part of that, and be a part of their lives, and help make them better husbands, better fathers. Big leaguers is great, it's a plus. Ultimately I'd say 90 percent of our guys not going to be big leaguers, but they will be good citizens and good people."

What he meant:

Arteaga is a player's coach concerned with the development of the player and a person.





On the lessons he's learned from former Miami head coach Jim Morris:

"To me, he was an unbelievable game manager, as far as running a game running a bullpen, making in-game decisions. I learned so much from him. As far as as a coach, the way he treated his staff and his consistency - he let you do your job. He told me to make sure you hire the right assistants. That's it. That's your lifeline. If you don't trust him, then you hired the wrong guys, and I feel good about the guys that we hired, and they have a job to do, and I'm going to trust them to do it. That was his approach, and it worked, so we'll continue with that approach."

What he meant:

Arteaga will not micromanage and trusts his hires. He will aim to model Morris's approach to his own.





On the excitement of the opening day:

"Every season is exciting. Every opening day, there's always excitement; you get those butterflies. No matter how long you've been doing it, in this world of business, I can't say it's just another game, as every game is different, but it is. It will be my 26th season as a Hurricane. It's exciting. The goal never changes. Win every game we play. Get to Omaha. Probably more excited about the first team meeting to get the year started. It's just setting the tone of what our approach is going to be, what our mindset is going to be, what our makeup is going to be. More excited about that, probably, and maybe it's just so far down the line, first game in February. I'm more focused on the building blocks and setting the foundation right away, day one."

What he meant:

Arteaga is not thinking about opening day. He is focused on setting the foundation of the program for the future.





On the tone he wants to set:

"This season and every season beyond, it's a tone of mental toughness. It's a tone of elements are going to change, situations are going to change. You are going to be good some days and not as good as the others, deal with injuries. But at the end of the day, you have to find a way to get the best version of you every time you step onto that field. If not a better version because you are playing a bigger team or me. It's always your best version. That's all I'm asking for out of the guys. Your best version every time they're out. That's what mental toughness is. Physically you never feel the same, but mentality is always a choice. You wake up every morning, you make a choice where your mindset is going to be, negative or positive, and think about excuses of why we can't win, or why we're not going to win. Our team, we are going to find excuses to win. Simple as that."

What he meant:

There will be an emphasis on creating a mentally tough team, which is the tone Arteaga is looking to communicate early.





On if the Miami will be an aggressive baseball team:

"I think every year it changes, right? Depends on the roster. We're almost done with the roster. I still can't tell you what the starting lineup is going to look like. We have a lot of new faces, but I think your mentality as a coach and the characteristics of this team has more to do with who you have on it. You can't go in and say we're going to be aggressive on the bases, and you have a bunch of buffaloes that hit for power. It all depends on who you have. The key thing is to be able to adapt to who you have on your roster, who you are playing, the conditions. But the more balanced team, the more well-rounded team you have, the better chance you have at attacking a team's weakness. To me, as a pitching coach, it was always the best pitch. Not so much the best fastball, the best breaking ball; it's the guy that can attack those weaknesses, that was always the best guy. We need to have a well-rounded team to have options to move the lineup around with lefties and righties and get guys that can run depending on the pitcher that we're facing that day."

What he meant:

Arteaga is still figuring out the strengths and weaknesses of the Miami roster and will make adjustments game-by-game.