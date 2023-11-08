Miami Head Coach Mario Cristobal addressed the media Monday ahead of Miami's annual rivalry game against Florida State. He started with an opening statement

“Obviously a tough loss up there in Raleigh. Watched some film, thought our team played hard. We played, we’re physical. Played with toughness, but we a…defense played awesome. Defense really gave us a chance to win that game in so many different ways, but we ran the ball pretty well, but we turned the ball over, and we weren't very effective in the red zone and end up being the difference in the game. So got back and right to work right away. This team has certainly shown some resiliency throughout the year when we have suffered a setback, and it was no different in our return and certainly, there was a lot of just energy and a lot of focus on preparing for Florida State this coming weekend. So questions, please.”





On if Miami is considering a change at quarterback:

“I appreciate the question, and I would respectfully say this is, just from a game-planning standpoint and a team dynamic standpoint, I wouldn't use this form to discuss a personnel move, especially at that position, right, because it affects so many different things. What I would always say is that we're always competing at every position, we're always assessing, and we always make the decisions that give us the best chance to win. So again, respectfully we kind of keep everything regarding, you know, personnel moves in-house and tight.”

On factoring turnovers in assessing quarterback play:

“We haven't…We've we've struggled, you know, to your question. Turnovers are…cost us football games, right? So, we have progressed as a team in so many different areas in the last four weeks. We have, we have regressed in the passing game, you know, we have, and it's a, it's a combination of things, you know? There's no masking that. We certainly don't sidestep that so, and when you assess, you know, the passing game, you assess, you know, how does it relate to the running game, how does protection fit in how’s protection as it relates to the backs, how's the route running? So, it's a huge area of focus, and it's tied into some of the turnovers that we've had as well and is a top priority for us.”

On the the play of the wide receivers:

“Sometimes we have, sometimes we haven't. I think there is effort, and sometimes there's lapses. I think man coverage at times we beat it, other times we get snugged up pretty good. There's progress, and sometimes there's lapses. I think there was improvement in effort this past week. When you play against a drop-eight outfit, it's a little bit different, it's going to be drop-eight, it's going to be man, some form of one or zero. They play some cloud coverage too, windows are small, but, I wouldn't point a finger at that position or any position in particular. I would put it on us as a whole, as an organization, you know, coaches and players, everything. And I know it's a very generic and mundane answer. This form…I'd like to give as much information as possible without ever fracturing what we believe in, which is to make sure we own it, you know, as a whole. But do we need to improve there and everywhere else? Yes.”

On where what areas the team has progressed:

“Well, I think our run game against tough looks continues to get better. Those are tough yards. I think we managed to do probably better job getting the ball down the red zone than most squads, against this last outfit. We knew it would be a grinder of a game, you know? The play count in the games against NC State had been low, but we got down there three times in just outside the red zone, fourth time we walked out with three points, you know? That's not good enough. Our defense continues to get better. and better against the run. We've been able to present multiple looks, play multiple coverages, play a lot of different guys and we continue to get better there. We played a lot of significant amount of young guys on special teams as well. Our coverage units have improved, you know? Guys like [Raul] Popo Aguirre making big tackles down there on kickoff, so. So we see all that stuff. Again, where we saw a regression was in the turnover department and the ability to throw the football.”

On looking at other rebuilds to help build the program:

“I always do. I always try to learn more and more in everything that we do as we put Miami to where it needs to be. I like using the experience of being here before, the experience of going to Rutgers, the experience of going to FIU, the experience of going to Oregon. They were all very similar, you know? One was 4-8, one was 0-12, and the other one was 1-11. So there's a lot of similarities, and then of course, experience at Alabama. Sustaining it just as hard, maybe harder, right? And which is similar to the experience as a player, which is different, you know? But without a doubt, you know, you look at what are the what are the common traits, right? What are the similarities in all those blueprints? And some of it's consistency, right? Systematic consistency. Some of it, a lot of it is personnel right, talent acquisition, getting in one class after another, after another, making sure those classes have continued to grow, mature, and develop. And you know when those guys are juniors and seniors, you know what that product looked like for those places and how different they were when they started, so yeah, I think it's a, it's a constant, constant study, always trying to find ways to tweak and improve the blueprint that we have.”

On if playing now is the right time to play rival Florida State:

“I think it’s always a good time for a rivalry game. College football has always been and will always be about. And the intensity of the pageantry, the passion behind it, is awesome. It’s incomparable.”





On the mentality of Tyler Van Dyke given the criticism:

“He’s good. He’s tough. He's resilient. I don't know how much social media affects him or, you know, people in general, so that can never be a factor, for that has nothing to do with the work that needs to be done on the team itself. The areas to improve, teammates, goals, all that kind of stuff, so, but he is very determined to be the best teammate he could possibly be and the best player he could possibly be. So he's being Tyler Van Dyke.”

On Wide Receiver Brashard Smith not getting any offensive touches:

“There’s a concerted effort to get him more opportunities. Early in the game last week, we tried him on the slot fade, and that thing didn't hit. It's certainly part of the game plan. He's been a really good player for us. Especially when he gets the opportunity to get out there in space and do some things, but it's not, it's really not out of design where he's not getting the ball. In fact, it's the opposite. You know there's plenty of play design to try to get him the ball. The ball just hasn't found its way there.”

On injuries to Jaden Davis, Daryl Porter Jr., Ray Ray Joseph, Ajay Allen, and Elijah Arroyo:

“Jaden is doing really well. He's doing…he's fine, he's perfect. Daryl was a little bit off on Saturday, but we feel very optimistic about him. You look pretty good today. Ray Ray looked really good today, so we expect him to be a full go. Ajay looks good today, expect to be a full go, and I believe Arroyo, will see him later today, but we feel optimistic, he’ll be a full go as well.”





On juggling the carries of the running back room:

“It hasn’t been because it's played itself out, you know? Really we’re not big at running back, you know? [Mark] Fletcher is. Fletcher is a large man, you know, and [Don]Chaney’s got some size, but we're not like overly imposing at running back, so. They run hard, you know? We really emphasize running hard and certainly securing the football, so. It's uh, because those guys do, you know, they run in loaded boxes, and they take on safeties, and they got to be involved in protection. If they do get banged up and they are forced to miss some time, we feel very confident in the next man up, just because there's been so much…I would say, there hasn’t been enough separation, right? And I believe this past week, Mark Fletcher certainly showed something different because that's a very difficult team to run the ball against. And you saw some of the contact plus two, three, even four yards, some of the arm tackles he'd run through. I mean, he was flat-out impressive.”

On Florida State:

“A very upperclassmen-laden team. Very talented, very stout, big strong at the line of scrimmage, and very explosive at the skill positions. Quarterback is certainly a difference maker.”





On what is needed to prepare the team for a high-level opponent:

“The intensity behind practice and preparation is always the most important thing. You got to be able to win your Monday, Tuesday. You're Monday through Friday, right? Because you're practice and preparation is going to end up being your game reality, and then come game time, make sure that that practice of preparation makes its way onto the field in the form of high-level execution and the form of making sure that you're not creating your own turnovers. That you're not having penalties that you know you could avoid. So being able to execute at a high level with a lot of passion and play really, really hard. Play really physical. Finish plays and play together.”

On maintaining a level of professionalism while tapering excitement:

“You’re always hot, you know? You got to, when you when I come into this form here, I got to, you know, professionally cover a lot of information. I got to make sure that I'm as transparent as I can be without ever, like I mentioned earlier, fighting a team dynamic, that's the most important part, you know, the locker room. As we continue to develop and grow and whatnot, but, I mean, at the end of the day, former football player, man, you know? I love this game to the death. It's the DNA. It's lifeblood. It's, you know, the best thing in the world, of course, besides family and faith and all that. It's… to us, like we talked about today. Why are we pissed? Why are we frustrated? Because we live and die to be a Miami Hurricane. So, we care; it hurts. And the only response that we have is get back to work. That's the only response we've seen from this team, which is awesome to see. Wouldn't expect and wouldn't want and won't accept anything else.”

On his FSU's staff acquiring talent through the transfer portal:

“They’ve done a great job with the transfer portal. They have several guys, several positions that are transfer portal acquisition. So they’ve done a great job of identifying and acquiring transfer portal prospects that, again are have a lot of experience nor in the junior and senior.”





On stopping Florida State's playmakers:

“Those are really high-level players. They're as good as you'll find in the country, and they play really, really hard.”





On playing ACC opponents:

“Very competitive. Every team has really good players. Quarterback play in this conference is really, really high. Defensive lineman in this conference, you'll find a lot of which I there's not a ton of conferences that have high-level defense linemen. I think every single week, you see a high-level one here. Schematically you'll see some pretty significant differences week to week. Like last week, I don’t know if there's ever…I don’t know if there is a team out there in the other conferences I've had a chance to coach that plays that particular defense, you know? So there's…it's almost like a different flavor every single week, but some high-level professionalism, some good coaching, and some really good players.”





On the Miami-Florida State rivalry:

“I think it’s the best one, you know? Played in it, coached in it. I think it’s the best one there is. Intensity unmatched, so.”





On toning down the excitement for the rivalry game:

“You know, I think, I think it's important to play on passion as opposed to emotion, right? Emotion could kind of go up and down and lead you to maybe overthink or not think or whatnot. But in terms of, you know, I think the energy and the juice behind take care of itself. We got to make sure we do and everybody to do a really good job on focusing on what to do, how to do it, why to do it that way. Assignment football, you know, and let the intensity and the passion take care of itself.”

On playing in the rivalry:

“You know, intense physical, knock down, drag out games. Always what you circle your calendar for, you know, in the summertime. Was fortunate to be part of some unbelievable, unbelievable games. You know it's…you always love football. Always loved the opportunity I got at the University of Miami, and we lived for that game every year.”





On playing games at certain times of the day:

“I think teams are different. You know, some teams like to get up and hit the ground running, you know? Eat a PB and J and go to the field and play ball. Other ones they like being under the lights, you know? Others like the in-between, you know? I love noon games. I do. I like getting up and going. I don't like, just don't like sitting around, you know? I don't want to watch. To me, it's like we tell our team when we play on Saturday; it's the only game that matters. So, I don't really care about watching other games. I want to go play ours.”

On the impact of the Miami-FSU game on recruiting:

“I think this game, I think all games, I think this season, I think watching programs progress, I think they're all, they all factor in, you know? I think recruits are always watching, right? They're watching to see, hey, does it…are the things that we are seeing when we visit a place, are they being validated by some of the things that they're doing on Saturdays, you know? From a personnel standpoint, from an accomplishment standpoint of progress standpoint, a particular position, and they're, you know, they're results. So I think, I think recruits are always watching, you know, and they're watching for consistency, for honesty, and for truth.”

