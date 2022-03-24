Salave'a after Thurs. drills: We're building, trying to manifest a culture

New Miami Hurricanes DL coach Joe Salave’a cuts an imposing figure on the practice field - he looks like he could dominate as a defensive tackle as he swaggers through his linemen as they go about their drills.

His physical presence mirrors what he wants from his linemen when they play this year, with some tenacity and smarts sprinkled into the formula as well.

The task for Salave’a in Year 1 at Miami isn’t easy. He’s tasked with turning an a average defensive front into a dominating one - last year UM ranked 45th in rush defense (145.0 yards per game) and tied for 36th in sacks (2.75 per game).

“We’re miles away from where we need to be, but that’s a start,” Salave’a says.

The talent level Salave’a inherits? Well the team lost four starters from last year - ends Zach McCloud and Deandre Johnson along with tackles Jon Ford and Nesta Silvera. But none were really difference makers. All four combined for 10 sacks on the season, which in 12 games was only two more sacks than Jaelan Phillips had by himself in two fewer games in 2020.

There’s returners that have a lot of promise, though.

At tackle there are a couple of guys with bigtime upside in Leonard Taylor and Jared Harrison-Hunte.

“Leonard flashed last year, has some ability,” Salave’a said. “One thing about Leonard - continue to be a student of the game.

“He’s starting to come around, but he’s so far from being his finished, polished self. He’s being pushed, and he doesn’t mind it. We have to embody that spirit. We came here to push and continue to grind.”

The DT depth will also be helped by the addition of transfers Antonio Moultrie and Jacob Lichtenstein, who can play tackle or end.

Plus DT Jordan Miller has some experience and can be serviceable, and Allan Haye is also looking for a role.

At end?

Jahfari Harvey and Chantz Williams got reps last season and will be in the mix to start.

“I’m really excited for these guys and where we’re headed,” Salave’a said. “We’re having fun, and it’s a grind. … We’re making progress. Long ways to go, but man we’re excited. There are some glimpses of guys starting to galvanize and coming along.”

Others that will have to work their way up the depth chart are ends Thomas Davis, Jabari Ishmael and Elijah Roberts.

Also looking to make a splash are true freshmen Cyrus Moss and Nyjalik Kelly.

So overall the D line is going to be a key position to watch as the spring continues.

At this early juncture Salave’a likes a lot of what he sees.

“It’s been tremendous, just the excitement and the energy,” Salave’a said. “We’re getting in and breaking bread and learning more about our guys. That’s proper team building and relationship building.

“We have a great regimen that these guys are starting to lean on and see it. It’s something they’re not used to, and it’s a good thing. We’re looking forward to continuing to grow one day at a time.”

He adds “We’re building. But it takes everybody, teamwork. We’re trying to manifest this culture. And this culture is not a t-shirt saying. But it’s a buy-in. … We’re process-oriented right now, are trying to teach.”