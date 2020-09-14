Satterfield breaks down UM challenge: They have potential to be outstanding
Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield’s team defeated Western Kentucky in its opener, 35-21, showing off its high-flying big-play offense.In Week 2 the Cardinals will host the Miami Hurricanes.An...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news