Savion Collins at 5-Star Challenge: UM home, place for fun
Miami Southwest High School Class of 2021 DT and Cane commitment Savion Collins says he wants to show “domination” at the Rivals Five-Star Challenge this week.“It’s great competition, I love it,” h...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news