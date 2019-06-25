News More News
Savion Collins at 5-Star Challenge: UM home, place for fun

Gary Ferman • CaneSport
Gary Ferman has been covering the Hurricanes since he walked into Howard Schnellenberger's office in 1979 and was told the Canes were on a collision course with the National Championship.

Miami Southwest High School Class of 2021 DT and Cane commitment Savion Collins says he wants to show “domination” at the Rivals Five-Star Challenge this week.“It’s great competition, I love it,” h...

