CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes will be the No. 4 seed in the 2023 Atlantic Coast Conference Baseball Championship, the league office announced Sunday. Miami (38-17, 18-12 ACC) is the top team in Pool D, joined by fifth-seeded Duke (35-19, 16-13 ACC) and ninth-seeded NC State (34-18, 13-16 ACC). The Hurricanes are set to open postseason play at 7 p.m. Thursday against the Wolfpack. Miami will square off against the Blue Devils at 3 p.m. Friday to conclude pool play.

Atlantic Division champion Wake Forest and Coastal Division winner Virginia are the top two seeds for the ACC Baseball Championship, which begins Tuesday at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, N.C. The Demon Deacons (45-9, 22-7 ACC) earned the No. 1 overall seed and will head up Pool A. Wake Forest is joined by eighth-seeded Notre Dame (30-22, 15-15 ACC) and 12th-seeded Pitt (23-30, 10-18 ACC) Pool B features No. 2 Virginia (44-11, 19-11 ACC) along with No. 7 North Carolina (33-21, 14-14 ACC) and No. 11 Georgia Tech (30-25, 12-18 ACC). Third-seeded Clemson (39-17, 20-10 ACC) is joined in Pool C by sixth-seeded Boston College (34-17, 16-14 ACC) and 10th-seeded Virginia Tech (12-17, 30-21 ACC).

