Schedule for ACC Baseball Championship Released, Miami a No. 4 Seed
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Miami Hurricanes will be the No. 4 seed in the 2023 Atlantic Coast Conference Baseball Championship, the league office announced Sunday.
Miami (38-17, 18-12 ACC) is the top team in Pool D, joined by fifth-seeded Duke (35-19, 16-13 ACC) and ninth-seeded NC State (34-18, 13-16 ACC). The Hurricanes are set to open postseason play at 7 p.m. Thursday against the Wolfpack. Miami will square off against the Blue Devils at 3 p.m. Friday to conclude pool play.
Atlantic Division champion Wake Forest and Coastal Division winner Virginia are the top two seeds for the ACC Baseball Championship, which begins Tuesday at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, N.C.
The Demon Deacons (45-9, 22-7 ACC) earned the No. 1 overall seed and will head up Pool A. Wake Forest is joined by eighth-seeded Notre Dame (30-22, 15-15 ACC) and 12th-seeded Pitt (23-30, 10-18 ACC)
Pool B features No. 2 Virginia (44-11, 19-11 ACC) along with No. 7 North Carolina (33-21, 14-14 ACC) and No. 11 Georgia Tech (30-25, 12-18 ACC).
Third-seeded Clemson (39-17, 20-10 ACC) is joined in Pool C by sixth-seeded Boston College (34-17, 16-14 ACC) and 10th-seeded Virginia Tech (12-17, 30-21 ACC).
The ACC Baseball Championship will feature a pool-play format leading into a four-team, single-elimination bracket to determine the league champion. Each team in the four pools will play a round-robin in its pool Tuesday through Friday (May 23-26). The four teams with the best records within their respective pools will advance to Saturday’s semifinals, with the winners playing in the ACC Championship Game Sunday.
If the teams are tied at the completion of pool play, the team with the highest seed in the respective pool will advance.
Game times Tuesday through Friday are set for 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday’s semifinals are scheduled for 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., while Sunday’s championship will start at noon.
Tickets are now available at DurhamBulls.com or by calling the Durham Bulls Box Office at 919-956-BULL (2855).
ACC Network will carry each of the pool play games Tuesday through Friday, in addition to both of Saturday’s semifinals. Sunday’s championship will be broadcast nationally by ESPN2.
Courtesy of Josh White of Miami Athletics
Photo Courtesy of Miami Athletics
