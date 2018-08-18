CaneSport.com

The Hurricanes held a close scrimmage on Saturday evening, and while coach Mark Richt did not allow a media presence or address reporters in person afterward, the University of Miami did release this information coming out of it:

“A lot of touchdowns and a lot of interceptions. Big plays on both sides of the ball. It was kind of a big-play night. We ran the ball really well offensively, especially our number one group. I thought our offensive line played great with the ‘one’ unit [first string]. The ‘two’ unit had their moments, but not many. Number one defense pretty much dominated the day when they were in there, which is about what you would expect. Both sides of the ball, the number one groups did great. I’d say the ‘threes’ were about a wash. A lot of really great throws or a few bad judgment throws, with some of the younger guys. The balls were flying around tonight and somebody was catching it on either side of the ball. Overall, I was pleased with our camp. I think our coaches did a great job, I think our players did a great job.”

“Wednesday is scheduled to be a ‘practice game’-type scrimmage. We’ll work on transitioning from scrimmage downs to kicking downs. We just haven’t done that, we’ve done it separately. Now, on Wednesday, we’re going to do it as it would happen in a game for the first time. We need that practice as much as the practice of the actual punts, the actual punt returns, kickoff and kickoff returns. We had a lot of field goal and extra point all camp. I’ll say this – the kids did a great job kicking the ball all camp. I’m really proud of the job of the snapping, the holding and the kicking tonight.”