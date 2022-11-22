It’s senior day at Miami on Saturday as many players will play their final game at Hard Rocks Stadium, a bittersweet feeling. Many talked of the culture change that has occurred at Miami and feels the program is in good hands going forward. Senior offensive lineman DJ Scaife, Scaife was a four-star local product out of Miami Southridge, talked about why he chose to stay in Miami for his college years.

“I feel like I could have went anywhere,” Scaife said in Tuesday’s zoom press conference. “It felt good to put on for my city. It’s going to be pretty emotional for me this Saturday.” Scaife starter since his freshman year was asked about what changed for him this year compared to previous years. “The culture,” Scaife said in Tuesday’s zoom press conference. “Just staying together no matter what happens, even through the good or bad, we still got to stay together and not break as a team.” In previous years, the culture was questioned and many times Miami would fall apart after a few losses. On Saturday, despite all the scrutiny the team has been through, the Hurricanes have an opportunity to show what the new culture at Miami is all about. With a win, Miami will become bowl eligible and live to play another game. Lose and the season is over. “The main thing is to finish strong, beat Pittsburgh, and get bowl eligible,” Punter Lou Hedley said. Hedley, the Australian native, was named a semifinalist for the Ray Guy award which goes to the nation’s best collegiate punter. Also playing his last game at Hard Rock Stadium is Tight End Will Mallory.

“I’m most excited about the future of this program," Mallory said. “I feel good and I feel at ease knowing that the program is on the right path and it's going in the right direction, with the right leader, with the right people. I feel good that hopefully, I left the place better than I found it. I know that this program’s got a bright future with coach and the guys they have.” Mallory currently leads the team in receiving with 33 catches for 435 yards and four touchdowns. The former four-star prospect played behind Brevin Jordan for the majority of his career coming out of 2018 class from Providence School in Jacksonville. He had this to say about any high school prospect considering Miami for their college destination: “If I was a recruit and I could do it all over again, that’s something I’d want to be a part of. Unfortunately, this is just my one year with him, but I’m so excited for the future and what Coach [Mario] Cristobal’s building and how they're building. They’re just doing it the right way. It takes a lot of work, a lot of effort and they're doing that. It’s exciting to see. Sad for it to come to an end for me but I’m just so excited for the younger guys to build get this opportunity to build something special, and I know they will.”