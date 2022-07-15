Seven-On-Seven Preview: Dade Vs Broward Tourney Draws Miami Commit, Targets

Miami Hurricane alum Camron Harris and Miami Millionaire's Club, a network of Miami alumni, have partnered to put together a star-studded event at Carter Park in Fort Lauderdale, FL on Sunday. Top South Florida programs such as Booker T. Washington, Carol City, Chaminade-Madonna, Dillard, Edison, Gulliver Prep, Homestead, Miami Central, Miami Norland, Miramar, and Western will be among the 16 teams on the field. Several Miami targets and a bevy of division-one level talent will compete for a $2,000 grand prize.

MIAMI COMMIT

Nathaniel Joseph, Wide Receiver, Miami Edison - Joseph will be making his first appearance since he committed to Miami in late June. The focal point of the Edison offense will be one of the biggest stars of the entire event. His elite speed and pass-catching ability will be on full display Sunday. Joseph is already recruiting local talent and Sunday will be yet another opportunity. "Ray Ray" reps the U with every chance he gets.

MIAMI TARGETS

Jeremiah Smith & Joshisa Trader, Wide Receivers, Chaminade-Madonna - This will be the first time the top 2024 wide receiver duo will be on the field for Chaminade-Madonna. The chemistry will be apparent for the Miami Gardens Ravens products, as long-time quarterback Cedrick Bailey will toss passes for the Lions. The tandem also played together for a brief stint at Monsignor Pace and are teammates for the elite seven-on-seven program South Florida Express. Playing together at Miami is still a high possibility.



Zaquan Patterson, Safety, Chaminade-Madonna - The 2024 defensive back will be the highest-ranked defensive player at the event on Sunday. Patterson likely will play various positions for the Lions. He will probably get some work at wideout, but safety is his natural position. Playing close to home is a high possibility for Patterson as he sees Miami as a second home.

Chris Ewald, Cornerback, Chaminade-Madonna - Get used to seeing Ewald's name, as he could be the top corner in the nation for 2025 and possibly the top defensive target for Miami. As a freshman, he forced his way onto the field for a state championship Chaminade-Madonna team and recorded three interceptions. He is a legit 6'1" now and will be battle-tested in 2022, as he will match up with 10+ division one wide receivers.

Jalen Brown, Wide Receiver, Gulliver Prep - Brown recently committed to LSU but Coach Josh Gattis and the offensive staff will likely continue their pursuit. Sunday will be the first time we see Brown play with his new quarterback, elite 2025 prospect Davi Belfort.

Ezekiel Marcelin, Linebacker, Miami Central - Marcelin is stepping into the Wesley Bissainthe role for the Rockets this season as the leader of the linebacker unit. After a standout state championship performance as a freshman starter, Marcelin has dominated camp settings and become a top target in the 2025 class for Miami.

OTHER PROSPECTS TO WATCH