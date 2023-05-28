JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The University of Miami track and field team completed day one of the NCAA East Regional Preliminary Wednesday evening in Jacksonville, Fla.
Graduate student Décio Andrade started the Hurricanes off strong in the men’s hammer throw, posting a final distance of 70.94m, good for fourth place in the event. The fourth-place finish earned Andrade a trip to Austin, Texas, for the NCAA National Championships on June 7-10.
Andrade has consistently placed in the top five in the nation throughout the outdoor season, making him a prominent athlete to watch at nationals.
Junior Russell Robinson will join Andrade in Austin, Texas, having punched his ticket in the men’s long jump with a fourth-place jump of 7.72m.
The Windermere, Fla., native will also compete in the triple jump on Friday at 6 p.m. Robinson is coming off a silver-medal showing in the men’s triple jump at the ACC Outdoor Championships two weeks ago in Raleigh, N.C.
Sincere Rhea advanced to the quarterfinals of the men’s 110m hurdles after finishing in a time of 13.70.
“Decio, Russell, and Sincere continue to provide leadership to this team,” head coach Amy Deem said. “The key to this meet is advancing. They all did that well today and I’m very proud of all of them. For Sincere, he has to come back and do it again on Friday.”
On day two of the NCAA East Preliminaries in Jacksonville, Fla., fifth-year student and ACC outdoor champion Hannah Hall continued her historic outdoor season in the women’s shot put, placing sixth with a final mark of 17.17m, which advanced her to the national championships in Austin, Texas Thursday.
Moriah Oliveira and Kennedy Brace move on to the quarterfinals for the women’s 400m after both sprinters placed in the top three of their respective flights.
Oliveira placed 18th overall with a time of 53.31, while Brace earned 21st with a time of 53.44. The duo will take on the quarterfinals this Saturday at 6:50 p.m.
Sanaa Hebron and Skyla Wilson advanced to the quarterfinals in the women’s 400m hurdle event. Wilson, a bronze medalist at the ACC Championships, placed seventh with a time of 57.45. Hebron, the defending ACC 400m hurdles champion, placed 11th overall with a time of 57.77.
On day three of the NCAA East Preliminary round Friday evening in Jacksonville, Fla, Rhea punched his ticket to the NCAA national championships in Austin, Texas, after posting a time of 13.56 in the men’s 110m hurdles. Rhea’s time was the fastest in the second flight and placed fifth overall.
A transfer from Penn State, Rhea has broken multiple records as a Hurricane this outdoor season and currently sits second in program history in the men’s 110m hurdles with a time of 13.48, which he ran at the ACC Outdoor Championships two weeks ago in Raleigh, N.C.
Junior jumper Robinson, on his first and only attempt in the men’s triple jump, posted a jump of 16.85m, good for second. The Windermere, Fla., native will now compete at the national championships in both the men’s long and triple jump events.
"It was a great day for both him (Sincere) and Russ, Head Coach Deem said. Russ was able to take only one jump and punch his ticket to Austin for his second event; then Sincere had an incredible day... For him to be out in lane two, be so composed, and run his second-best time ever. Just all the hard work he’s put in—blood, sweat, and tears—just to see it all pay off for him was very special."
Miami track and field team closed out the final round of the NCAA East Preliminary Saturday evening in Jacksonville, Fla.
The women’s 4x400 relay team, consisting of Kennedy Brace, Moriah Oliveira, Blanca Hervas, and Sanaa Hebron, placed second in their heat and sixth overall with a time of 3:32.18.
Two triple jumpers will make their way to Austin, Texas as Ashley Moore and Marquasha Myers earned ninth and 11th, respectively, in the women’s triple jump. Moore tied her personal best of 13.25m while Myers ended with 13.10m.
Freshman Hebron will participate in her first outdoor national championship in the women’s 400m hurdlers with her training partner, Wilson. Hebron finished the 400m hurdles with a time of 57.46, placing seventh, while Wilson finished 11th with 57.61.
Kristina Rakocevic will represent Miami in the women’s discus after placing sixth with a mark of 54.60m. This will be the Montenegro native’s first outdoor nationals in her Miami career.
Courtesy of James Knable of Miami Athletics
Photo Courtesy of Miami Athletics