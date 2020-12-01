Seymore has a request for fans: Don't call me "Laurence"
Miami Central High School OL Laurence Seymore wants fans to know something: Don’t call him “Laurence.”“Call me `Big Baby,'” Seymore said.Yes, that’s his longtime nickname, and really nobody calls h...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news