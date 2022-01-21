Seymore still with UM, wants to get to know McClendon at Elite Prospect Day
Among the talent on hand tomorrow at Elite Prospect Day will be a commitment to the prior staff, WR Lamar Seymore.Seymore, whose brother Laurence is a second-year Cane, says he’s spoken with Demarc...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news