CaneSport.com

Safety Sheldrick Redwine said following Thursday's practice that he’s confident the defense is ready to go for the coming season.

“It’s just the confidence I have in everybody on defense from all of us,” he said. “We have a senior-led group, have linebackers that have been here three years, a lot of people on the team with game experience. Just having that gives me a good feel on how everybody is preparing, how everybody is ready to do.”