CaneSport.com

Redwine has utmost confidence in defense
Safety Sheldrick Redwine said following Thursday's practice that he’s confident the defense is ready to go for the coming season.
“It’s just the confidence I have in everybody on defense from all of us,” he said. “We have a senior-led group, have linebackers that have been here three years, a lot of people on the team with game experience. Just having that gives me a good feel on how everybody is preparing, how everybody is ready to do.”
His opening game advice for young players heading into LSU week?
“You have to get the jitters out early,” Redwine said. “The freshmen’s first game, it’s a big difference going from high school into Dallas Cowboys stadium. You’re going to look up and it’s a crowd filling the stadium, you’re not used to that in high school. So relax and just play football.”
* Asked what he’s seen from WR Lawrence Cager, Redwine said, “He’s been going up, high pointing the ball. For a big guy he has a good release, uses his body type, frame, So that’s a big difference.”