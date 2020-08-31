Shemar Stewart talks Miami, UGA, Tennessee
Rivals100 defensive lineman Shemar Stewart has a long list of college options but not all of them stand on level footing. Below, Stewart discusses the programs with which he is in most frequent con...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news