Shocker! Rivals250 No. 1 Jackson Cantwell commits to Miami over Georgia

Jackson Cantwell has committed to Miami . The five-star and No. 1 prospect in the 2026 Rivals250 did not take an official visit to the Hurricanes. Yet after a multi-day unofficial visit to Coral Gables, he came away impressed with the set up the team has in place.

“Getting to learn from them at walkthroughs and learn more about what being a student athlete there is like stood out to me a lot,” Cantwell said.

“Their emphasis on academics and the size of the school makes it really cool to study there. Their path to me succeeding in my desired major also seems very clear.”

Miami pulled off what many consider a monster upset here over Georgia and Oregon and NIL certainly played a factor here. The buzz has been that Miami has a $2 million deal on the table for Cantwell and his agent is Drew Rosenhaus who is closely linked with the Hurricanes. But that’s not all Miami had going for it here. The alignment of an offensive line minded head coach plus Alex Mirabal has been a good combination for the program throughout the process.

It’s been a whirlwind recruitment for the potential cornerstone offensive tackle. That’s expected for the No. 1 player in the country. Missouri, Michigan, Oregon and Georgia all had claim to leading in this recruitment at one point. There is a reason that so many elite programs recruited (and still will) Cantwell. His coach at Nixa, John Perry, couldn't give the player more praise.



“The team he picks is getting a six-star player in a five-star world that brings a tremendous work effort and that will influence others to be their absolute best," Perry said. "A game-changer."

Standing at 6-foot-8 and 300-plus pounds Cantwell definitely has the look of a true game changer for Miami. He’s a true left tackle prospect that plays with power and finesse. The son of two Olympians, he’s an offensive line coach’s dream. Now the hope is that the U will mold him into their next high-level NFL Draft pick one day.



