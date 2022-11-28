Miami’s quarterback play took a step back in the 2022 season. Tyler Van Dyke did not look like the quarterback that we saw in 2021 and since the injury in the Duke game. TVD played two series afterward and was re-injured both times. Jacurri Brown provided some life to the quarterback position and managed the game against Georgia Tech to get Miami its best win of the season.

Tyler Van Dyke, Quarterback, Miami

2022 Stats Tyler Van Dyke - 160/253 (63.2%) 1,844 yards, 10 TDs, 5 INTs Jake Garcia - 68/114 (59.6%) 803 yards, 5 TDs, 4 INTs Jacurri Brown - 27/45 (60%) 230 yards, 3TDs, 3 INTs So where does Miami go from here? Van Dyke has a decision to make. The third-year sophomore can opt for the NFL or try his hand at the transfer portal. It is in Miami’s best interest for TVD to stay, because we saw what the team was without him, inept offensively. Jake Garcia can’t be trusted to hold on to the football to win games and Brown just does not seem ready as a passer just yet to take this team to the next level. With Jaden Rashada de-committing from Miami in November, it left the 2023 class with three-star Emory Williams as your lone quarterback recruit coming into the fold. Williams completed 62 percent of his pass attempts for 2,049 yards with 21 touchdowns and four interceptions in his senior year at Milton. Miami has expressed that they are not looking into any quarterbacks for the 2023 class, but I believe they should. Here are some names in the transfer portal for the QB position that might make sense:

Cade McNamara

Cade McNamara, Quarterback, Michigan

The former Michigan quarterback worked with Josh Gattis while in Ann Arbor and has two years of eligibility left. Cade McNamara led the Wolverines to its first-ever college football playoff appearance and was an efficient passer doing so. He completed 64.2% of his passes throwing for 2,576 yards and 15 touchdowns during that year. McNamara lost his job this season to J.J. McCarthy thus prompting him to take his talents elsewhere. He was a four-star prospect and the eighth-ranked QB coming out of the 2019 class. He is a 6’1” pro-style quarterback that can be effective in a scheme that works for him.

Malik Hornsby

Malik Hornsby, Quarterback, Arkansas

In modern college football, the dual-threat quarterback adds another element to give teams fits. Malik Hornsby, a redshirt sophomore is a 6'3" dual-threat quarterback that appeared in 15 games over the last two seasons for Arkansas. He accumulated 307 rushing yards on 52 attempts with the Razorbacks. He completed 18 of his 39 career passes for 314 yards, throwing for one touchdown and two interceptions. Hornsby was a three-star rated quarterback out of Missouri City, TX, and the 14th-ranked QB out of the 2020 class.

Jeff Sims

Jeff Sims, Quarterback, Georgia Tech

Jeff Sims is a former four-star recruit that started the first seven games for the Yellow Jackets before relinquishing the starting job due to injury. Sims is originally from Jacksonville, FL, and has two years of eligibility remaining. The 6'4" 220-pound signal-caller is a dual-threat QB that rushed for 492 yards and six touchdowns. As a passer, he completed 58.5 percent of his passes throwing for 1,115 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions.