Should the Canes play young guys more? Fans say yes

Young Cane players were the central stars in UM's win against overmatched Central Connecticut State on Saturday.

And today Cane fans are overwhelmingly saying they want to see those young guys keep getting tons of reps as UM prepares to enter ACC play. As of Monday morning over 95 percent of respondents said they want those first and second year guys to keep getting their opportunities to shine at the expense of the older guys who have started or played most in the opening three games.

A sample of the young standouts on Saturday:

Tyler Van Dyke, in his first start as Cane QB, was 10 of 11 for 270 yards with three TDs, and the lone incompletion was a nicely placed ball to Dee Wiggins that likely would have gone for another TD. And Jake Garcia hit on 11 of 14 passes for 147 yards with two TDs and showed more of a propensity to throw deep.

WR Romello Brinson arguably made the play of the game when he went up in the end zone in tight coverage and somehow came down with a one-handed TD grab on a third-and-10 from the 17-yard line.

WR Brashard Smith took a swing pass for a 75-yard TD on UM’s second possession. Smith ended with five catches for 91 yards.

S James Williams started over the suspended Gurvan Hall and intercepted a deep pass into double coverage on the first drive of the third quarter.

WR Jacolby George had a 44-yard TD in the third quarter when he beat his man and Garcia laid it in nicely.

RBs Cody Brown and Thaddius Franklin got their chances to shine. Brown had 77 yards on 14 carries with two TDs, and Franklin had 100 yards on eight carries including a 28-yarder up the middle in the third quarter on a drive he ended with a 31-yard TD run up the gut.

Second year WR Xavier Restrepo had four catches for 75 yards, showing great elusiveness.

DT Leonard Taylor graded out at 74 percent on 30 reps and had a TFL.

So on Saturday does the team go back to the same old, same old as though the CCSU game didn't exist? Or do the above guys get a lot more reps over older players?

That will be an interesting aside in the game to keep a close eye on.