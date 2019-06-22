“ THE Miami Football BROTHERHOOD is 2nd to none. I’m EXCITED to coach next to 3 of the GREATEST to ever wear the U! “@CoachBaker_UM @CanesFootball #ShowUpAndShowOut #Paradise 🏝✋🤚#MakeMiamiGreatAgain💯 @Romarley @jonbeason @Dyme_Lyfe 🔥🔥🔥🔥#coachblakebaker 💯#LIONORDER 👑 pic.twitter.com/IcEKSmPW3L