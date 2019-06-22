Sights and Sounds of Paradise Camp - Day 2
Saturday is the second day of Miami's big Paradise Camp weekend. Day 1 yielded the commit of DL Elijah Roberts. Day 2 promises more excitement.
Live Look In Paradise - 2 https://t.co/kCgN97zX8p— CaneSport (@CaneSport) June 23, 2019
Live Look In at Paradise https://t.co/nydsrFk4qv— CaneSport (@CaneSport) June 22, 2019
"No one's got NFL talent like The U." - @Coach_MannyDiaz— Canes Football (@CanesFootball) June 22, 2019
Yeah... after watching introductions at Paradise Camp, we can confirm that, Coach. pic.twitter.com/ryUNxIOSKZ
Members of The U brotherhood are trickling in for Day Two of Paradise Camp. pic.twitter.com/KFovmTFFWr— Canes Football (@CanesFootball) June 22, 2019
5:46PM - Registrstion about complete. SAs interacting, stretching, and throwing. #Paradise2019 #GoCanes pic.twitter.com/JjmGMPNDJC— Joe (@kappadawg2K) June 22, 2019
Travis Homer getting in on the turnover chain fun pic.twitter.com/kLOULAfOx4— Elizabeth Toirac (@kandesalon1) June 22, 2019
5 star generals @CanesFootball @Coach_MannyDiaz @CoachPop_Cooney @kappadawg2K @KappaCane pic.twitter.com/kCAUGfhRMf— cbow (@MvpCbow) June 22, 2019
“ THE Miami Football BROTHERHOOD is 2nd to none. I’m EXCITED to coach next to 3 of the GREATEST to ever wear the U! “@CoachBaker_UM @CanesFootball #ShowUpAndShowOut #Paradise 🏝✋🤚#MakeMiamiGreatAgain💯 @Romarley @jonbeason @Dyme_Lyfe 🔥🔥🔥🔥#coachblakebaker 💯#LIONORDER 👑 pic.twitter.com/IcEKSmPW3L— Rohan Marley (@Romarley) June 22, 2019
It’s a great day to be in Coral Gables, with The Miami Hurricane! Welcome to Paradise! 📍🌴☀️🙌🏾🏝#TNM #Paradise2019 pic.twitter.com/NggbgJfDOF— Jorge Baez3️⃣0️⃣5️⃣ (@Coach_Baez) June 22, 2019
Lovin the YaYo 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🤩💯 pic.twitter.com/bilsh5hE1c— Jonathan Flowe (@JonathanFlowe) June 22, 2019
Lol This will be entrance to Paradise camp today. #TNM #thrillhill3 #Paradisecamp #Miamiswag #winningequalswag #canesfam #myentrance pic.twitter.com/dhRLrUpOGW— Randal Thrill Hill (@thrill333) June 22, 2019