So at Paradise I get to be around, our current UM TE’S which are the Best in The Country, With some of the Best TE recruits in the Country, With some of the Best UM TEs to ever play the game! All in one room πŸ”₯πŸ™ŒπŸΌπŸ”₯#TEU pic.twitter.com/V5I5jYXMzE