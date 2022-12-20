Head Coach Mario Cristobal arrived at Miami with hopes that he could bring Miami back to national prominence. The Hurricanes went 5-7 with losses to Middle Tennessee, Duke, and Pittsburgh, and took an apparent step back in year one. Miami needs an upgrade of talent and the 2023 class is delivering just that.

Commitments To Watch

The Hurricanes need help at cornerback and the Miami legacy Brown would be a perfect fit for the program. Brown visited Tallahassee two weekends ago to support his brother Davonte Brown, a UCF transfer who committed to the Hurricanes on Monday night. Florida State made a strong push as well late as his dad Selywn Brown played with FSU co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Randy Shannon at Miami. A source told CanesCounty.com that Brown visited Miami last weekend with his brother and now is trending toward committing to Miami. Alabama is still pushing very hard for Brown and Damari likes the idea of playing for Nick Saban and Coach "T-Rob" Travarius Robinson.

The Penn State commit has remained very candid with his recruiting process. After committing to the Nittany Lions this off-season, Hussey has remained loyal and declined to talk much about his recruiting process during the football season. Hussey visited Florida State in an off week before his state title game and visited Miami after winning the state championship. Hussey enjoyed his visits at both locations and will decide Wednesday on his college destination.



Long Shots

Miami has relentlessly pursued five-star wide receiver Brandon Inniss but has consistently reiterated that he is signing with Ohio State. Miami continues its pursuit regardless and persistent persuasion has worked for Miami in the past. Now with teammates, Mark Fletcher and possibly Damari Brown added to Miami's 2023 class it could be a three-for-one for the class. Not sure if it will work out here for Miami, but it could, and I will never doubt Cristobal and this staff, ever.

Edwin Joseph is a Florida State lean but again Miami is one of the best closers in the game. Miami can certainly use the help at defensive back and the four-star would add to the much-needed depth at the position. Contact lessened during the season, but has picked up as of late. Louisville is also a team to watch to possibly steal Joseph when it's all said and done.