CaneSport - Simpson, Van Dyke hires finalize defensive staff

The Miami Hurricanes hired Jess Simpson as assistant head coach/defensive line and promoted DeMarcus Van Dyke to cornerbacks coach, head coach Manny Diaz announced Thursday as UM finalized its football coaching staff for the coming season. Simpson’s hire is pending completion of a standard University background check. Simpson, who held the same title at Miami during the 2018 season, returns to Coral Gables after spending the past two seasons as defensive line coach for the Atlanta Falcons. Van Dyke, a former UM cornerback who spent six seasons in the NFL, shifts to cornerbacks coach after serving the past two seasons as UM’s assistant director of recruiting. Simpson and Van Dyke join Blake Baker (defensive coordinator/inside linebackers), Jonathan Patke (special teams coordinator/outside linebackers) and Travaris Robinson (defensive backs) on the defensive coaching staff. Diaz also announced he will be calling the defensive plays on gameday moving forward.

In addition, former assistant head coach/defensive line Todd Stroud will now serve as Senior Football Advisor and former cornerbacks coach Mike Rumph will assume a role in UM’s recruiting department. “We are excited to announce these staff hires as we work to improve all facets of our program on and off the field,” Diaz said. “Jess is a proven defensive line coach at all levels who had great success with our defensive line in 2018 and we are thrilled to have him back at UM. DeMarcus is eager to take the next step in his coaching career and work in tandem with Travaris with our defensive backs. “Jonathan will continue to work with our outside linebackers and lead our special teams, which are coming off a season in which we led the nation in net punting and had our first Lou Groza Award winner. “Blake will continue to run our defense and I will call the defensive plays on gamedays, which we feel is our best path to maximizing our strengths on that side of the ball. “We also think it’s a tremendous asset to have Todd and Mike continue to work closely with our program. Overall, this is a staff that firmly believes in our vision and culture for Miami Football and we can’t wait to hit the ground running with our offseason program.”



Simpson originally joined the Hurricanes staff in March of 2018 after a first stint with the Falcons as defensive assistant in 2017. In his first season at The U in 2018, Miami delivered a stellar season on defense. The Hurricanes ranked No. 4 in the country in total defense and ranked No. 1 in several categories, including tackles for loss, third down conversion percentage and passing yards allowed. Under Simpson’s tutelage, defensive tackle Gerald Willis earned All-American honors. In 12 years as the Buford (GA) High School head coach, Simpson won seven state titles and compiled a record of 164-12 – a .932 winning percentage. Simpson earned his bachelor’s degree from Auburn in 1993 and added a master’s in education from North Georgia College in 2002. Van Dyke, who began his coaching career at UM in 2018 as a defensive quality control analyst and was assistant director of recruiting the last two years, is now the Hurricanes' new cornerbacks coach. This past year, Van Dyke played an instrumental role in the Hurricanes reeling in a recruiting class ranked in the top 10 nationwide by ESPN. Van Dyke was a four-year letterwinner for the Hurricanes, graduating from Miami in 2010.