Chicago (Ill.) St. Ignatius standout Justin Scott's recruitment is shaping up to be one of the most highly contested recruiting battles of the 2024 class. The five-star is fresh off of a visit to Notre Dame and has official visits to Georgia and Ohio State on the horizon. While those are three schools of focus for Scott, additional schools are still in the mix and a recruitment that once appeared to be winding down looks to only be heating up as things move forward.

Following his recent visit to Notre Dame, Scott caught up with Rivals to recap his most recent trip to South Bend and discuss which schools will be involved in his recruitment moving forward.