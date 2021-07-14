Skinner mulling over decision with family, Canes remain in the hunt
Greer (SC) High School TE Jaleel Skinner took his Cane official visit to Miami at the end of June.With the dead period now a couple of weeks in, he’s had time to digest his busy June (other officia...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news