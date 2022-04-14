Skinner showing this spring he can be a factor: "Getting better every day"

When Jaleel Skinner flipped from Alabama to Miami this past signing day, it was a huge win for the Canes. After the team’s practice Thursday, Skinner shared a previously unknown tidbit that helped lay the foundation for his eventual decision to become a Cane.

“Early last year I committed to Alabama, coach (Stephen) Field was the first person that called me after I committed, was the first person to call - nobody from the Bama staff called, he was the first,” Skinner said.

Skinner said the relationship with Field as well as Mario Cristobal were a big reason he chose UM. And he’s impressed both this spring.

Watching Skinner make plays in spring ball simply hammers home how big it was for the program to land him. While Will Mallory is the returning starter (but missed the last half of spring due to injury) and Elijah Arroyo had several bright moments as a freshman last year, Skinner’s playmaking in the 14 practices point to his having a role of some kind this fall.

He's just too good a playmaker to keep on the sidelines.

“I’m slowly but surely getting better and better every day,” Skinner said after the team’s Thursday practice. “I am just going in there with the mindset of destroying somebody. That’s my biggest thing I’ve gotten better at this spring- I’m happy with myself, the coaches, the way they push me. They want me to be a performer in the fall.”

With the wide receiver position losing a lot of its production with Charleston Rambo and Mike Harley gone, Field’s group is in position to pick up some of the slack.

The talent at the position is undeniable.

And Skinner will get to show Miami fans what he’s all about at Saturday’s Spring Game.

“I’m looking forward to getting a touchdown,” Skinner said. “I’ll just play my best, go out there to show the fans that this is Miami football. We’re going to change things around here.

“We want to have a really good spring game so fans know that this season is going to turn things around.”

Don’t be surprised this fall if two tight end sets are common, especially with the wide receiver spot somewhat in flux.

And Skinner should be a big part of Miami’s plans based on what we’ve seen to this point.

“(Coaches) want me to be able to perform to my highest level,” Skinner said. “I’m happy they are throwing me into the fire early, so when fall comes around later on I know what’s coming.

“I try to perform my best every day.”