SAN ANTONIO - All-American Bowl week has concluded, with many of the nation's top prospects taking part in the national event to conclude their high school football career. The Rivals team was on hand all week and the game on Saturday. Let’s look back on all that went down by handing out some virtual hardware.

AS ADVERTISED

Jeremiah Smith

Wherever the Ohio State wide receiver commit goes there is a buzz about him. He’s a truly elite prospect and did nothing to move anyone off that line of thinking. Smith is the complete package at receiver and destined for stardom.

*****

THE GAMER

Demond Williams

Williams is not going to blow you away physically standing at 5-foot-11, 170 pounds. He was good in practices but he showed his full skillset during the game. Williams kept the chains moving with a couple nice passes. But the Arizona signee had one of the game’s highlights with a touchdown run at the end of the game.

*****

MR. HIGHLIGHT

Gatlin Bair

Bair made some of the best plays we saw all week. There were times he made highlight reel plays with ease during practices. His athletic traits are off the charts and once he gets to college he will be fun to watch.

*****

ALL BUSINESS

Nate Frazier

Frazier had the look of someone all week who had something to prove. He was locked in all week during practices so it was a safe bet that he would flash during the game. Frazier did just that, catching a nice wheel route for a touchdown showing his versatility.

*****

EDGE OF GLORY

Marquise Lightfoot

The Miami signee was a nightmare all week long for opposing offensive tackles off the edge. Lightfoot is long and lean with an explosive first step and great bend. He’ll continue adding weight in college but his pass rush skills are already there. The question now is how big of a bump will he get in the final rankings?

*****

SPOTLIGHT STEALER

Jordan Shipp

Shipp arrived late to the festivities this week but that did not keep him from making an impact on everyone in attendance. He was good in every setting this week. He dominated one-on-ones, caught touchdowns in the team session and played well during the game. Shipp’s route running skills should have folks at North Carolina excited about his future.

*****

HE'S ARRIVED

Koi Perich

In today’s recruiting landscape we don’t get that many hidden prospects anymore. Even though he’s a four-star, Perich wasn’t talked about much coming into the week. Now everyone is buzzing about the Minnesota commit who turned down Ohio State’s late push.

*****

BULL MARKET

Eddrick Houston

Houston quietly dominated throughout the week in San Antonio. Standing at 6-foot-4, 275-pounds, he’s one of the most physically imposing high school players out there. His play matches how good he looks in pads as he easily won reps during the one-on-one periods. Houston also flashed during the game. He’s just what the doctor ordered for Ohio State’s defensive line.

*****

MR. STICK'EM

Terrance Moore

Moore was one of the top wide receivers in San Antonio all week. He’s got great size and good speed. But his calling card is his hands. Moore seemed to catch everything in his radius with consistency. Clemson got a potential No. 1 wide receiver with the Tampa product.

*****

THE MOUNTAIN

Bennett Warren

When Tennessee plans who gets off the bus first to intimidate the future SEC opponents, I nominate Warren. He’s an imposing 6-foot-8, 325-pounds that’s sure to catch the attention of opposing players. But he’s not just a big body. Warren has good feet and lateral movement that allowed him to keep up with elite players off the edge all week.

*****

THE MISSILE

Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa