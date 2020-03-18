Unprecedented changes to the recruiting calendar by the NCAA due to the coronavirus pandemic has turned the recruiting world on its head. Recruits and college coaches now have to navigate a recruiting dead period, meaning college coaches can't have any on-campus or in-person contact with prospects until at least April 15.

There is no telling how this change will affect the 2021 recruiting cycle, but here is a look at where the recruitment of the top five uncommitted players at each position stands. Yesterday, we looked at the running backs. Today, we turn to the wide receivers.

1. EMEKA EGBUKA

Emeka Egbuka

Top contenders: Oregon, Ohio State, Clemson, LSU, Oklahoma, Washington, Stanford Recruiting outlook: Egbuka was close to starting a string of visits before the recruiting dead period was put in place. He did get to visit Oregon earlier this month and he has become very comfortable with the Ducks coaches. The rest of his contenders were going to get visits throughout the next few months and a decision timeframe was very fluid. Farrell's take: Egbuka appears to be taking his time, but he has been linked to Ohio State for many reasons, and the Buckeyes would be the team I’d pick for him now. Oregon and Washington have a chance, and of course teams like Clemson, LSU and Oklahoma will be in the mix, but don’t bet against Ryan Day here.

2. JACOREY BROOKS

Jacorey Brooks (Rivals.com)

Top contenders: Alabama, LSU, Florida, Auburn, Miami Recruiting outlook: Brooks’ recruitment wasn’t going quickly before the recruiting dead period was announced and it certainly won’t speed up now. Expect Brooks to take his time and use all his visits before announcing a decision. Alabama and LSU hosted him last season, but both Florida and Miami have picked up momentum this offseason. Farrell's take: Brooks is a long way from a decision, but if he were picking today I’d take Miami. The ‘Canes have the slight in-state edge over Florida, while Alabama and LSU are lurking.

3. MARIO WILLIAMS

Mario Williams (Rivals.com)

Top contenders: Florida, Georgia, Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma Recruiting outlook: Williams took a few visits in January and over the last couple weeks. He just released a top five over the weekend. Florida is in good shape with the in-state prospect, but Alabama was hoping to steal some momentum during a visit that was planned for later this month. There is no solid decision timeline, but Williams could announce whenever he feels ready. Farrell's take: It’s surprising that Clemson isn’t in his top five, as many had the Tigers penciled in, but now I’d guess Georgia over the rest. He has some big options, but the Dawgs have caught his eye. But this one could change many times.

4. QUAYDARIUS DAVIS

Quaydarius Davis (Rivals.com)

Top contenders: Texas, USC, Nebraska, LSU, Oklahoma State, SMU

Recruiting outlook: There are some other schools Davis has mentioned in the last few weeks, but the main contenders to land his commitment are Texas, USC and Nebraska. Davis was once a Texas commit but de-committed back in November. Prior to committing to Texas, Davis was committed to SMU. Davis has taken a few visits, but there are no set plans to announce a commitment. Farrell's take: Davis has already committed twice, but I feel his third commitment will be his final one, and it will be a re-commitment to the Longhorns.

5. TROY FRANKLIN

Troy Franklin (TrojanSports.com)