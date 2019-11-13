Sneak peek to 2020: WR will have talent, some question marks
With a bye weekend upcoming at this late point in the season, CaneSport figured this is as good a time as any to take an ultra-early peek at what your Miami Hurricanes football team might look like...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news