So this happened: Miami offers 10-year-old at Manny Diaz youth camp

If your 10-year-old came home from a Miami Hurricanes youth camp and said he landed a UM scholarship offer, the realistic response might be to laugh … or if the youngster was in dead earnest to simply chalk it up to childhood fancy and move on.

Well, today an actual, real life 10-year-old from Seattle did get a Miami offer after performing for Cane coaches at a Manny Diaz youth camp.

And we weren’t just going to take the 10-year-old’s word for it - his coach (who doubles as his father) was there when the offer was given, as were other players from the State of Washington that were on the trip with him.

So go ahead and mark this one down in the record books as the youngest player to receive a Cane offer: Dash (yes, that’s his actual given birth name) Jones, a fourth grader at Seattle Marvista Elementary School who lists himself at 4-foot-9 (no, not a typo) and says he’s unsure of his weight (I mean, what 10-year-old knows his weight?) has landed his first scholarship offer.

Oh, and for the record he’s in the Class of 2029.

“The funny thing is before the camp he came out and said he wanted to get MVP of the camp, wanted to make them offer him - that was his goal,” said Reggie Jones, Dash’s father who also is his head coach at Heir Football Academy, a developmental organization Dash plays for based in Washington. “After he got a one-on-one with one of the older kids right in front of the coaches, they were like `Let’s make this official, you have an offer from us. Tweet it, all of that.’”

A caveat: As of this typing Dash (@DashJones2_) has all of 13 followers, so not too many people might notice if he tweets it...

But back to the offer ... Jones says it came from Miami Hurricanes analyst Bob Shoop. But hey, that counts, right?

“It’s crazy even talking about it, that he has the offer, but he plays both sides of the ball, has the skills, swag,” Jones said. “I brought him out here just because he wanted to compete and he loves football. I never expected it to go any further than that.”