Miami Legacy McGahee Transfers to Pipeline Columbus (FL)
The front seven for Miami Christopher Columbus got stronger today, as 2024 three-star pass rusher Willis McGahee IV transferred to the Miami pipeline program.
McGahee is the son of Hurricane legend running back Willis McGahee. The local defensive end was extremely productive this season for Miami Palmetto, producing 80 tackles, 13 sacks, and 5 forced fumbles. He had a game with five sacks as well.
The move to Columbus makes their defense one of the best in the country. The division one prospects include a slew of Miami targets: five-star linebacker TJ Capers, four-star defensive end Dylan Stephenson, three-star defensive lineman Daylen Russell and 2025 Miami offered linebacker Hector Chavez. Several other emerging prospects who are expected to make a huge jump this year are also part of the group.
What It Means for Miami
Columbus may be Miami's strongest pipeline. Head coach Mario Cristobal, General Manager Alonzo Highsmith, and Offensive Line Coach Alex Mirabal are all legendary alumni, and defensive back coach Jahmile Addae has a child who plays football there.
Three players currently in the program and several others impact players of the past, like Trajan Bandy, are all influences to the Explorers that are Miami targets. The fact that several players at the school have already earned offers and are main targets, especially in his class and on his side of the ball, makes things trending for him to be a Miami lean - when and if they offer.
His high-standing legacy status and strong production make him a fit for what Miami is looking for, plus the junior pass rusher has spoken about Miami being the one school he is waiting to hear from.
