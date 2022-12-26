The front seven for Miami Christopher Columbus got stronger today, as 2024 three-star pass rusher Willis McGahee IV transferred to the Miami pipeline program.

McGahee is the son of Hurricane legend running back Willis McGahee. The local defensive end was extremely productive this season for Miami Palmetto, producing 80 tackles, 13 sacks, and 5 forced fumbles. He had a game with five sacks as well.

The move to Columbus makes their defense one of the best in the country. The division one prospects include a slew of Miami targets: five-star linebacker TJ Capers, four-star defensive end Dylan Stephenson, three-star defensive lineman Daylen Russell and 2025 Miami offered linebacker Hector Chavez. Several other emerging prospects who are expected to make a huge jump this year are also part of the group.