According to several sources linebackers coach and co-defensive coordinator, Charlie Strong is not expected to return for Miami.

The hire of Lance Guidry as defensive coordinator has influenced Strong's potential exit.

Strong did well at Miami in recruiting one of the best linebacking hauls in Miami's recruiting history bringing in four-star Malik Bryant, four-star Raul Aguirre, three-star Marcellius Pulliam, and four-star Bobby Washington.

Strong was also instrumental in the development of true freshman Wesley Bissainthe. The former Miami Central linebacker earned a starting role with the Hurricanes and finished his first season with 30 total tackles, including 21 solo.