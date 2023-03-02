As expected, multiple sources confirm that Jason Taylor will assume the vacant defensive end position at the University of Miami. The recent departure of Rod Wright leaving for the Houston Texans created an opportunity for Taylor to go into an elevated role from a defensive analyst.

The hall of famer brings a wealth of experience to the room.

Taylor was a three-year starter at Akron who racked up 279 tackles, a school-record 21 sacks, and three interceptions during the course of his college football career. In his junior and senior seasons, Taylor was named a first-team Mid-American Conference (MAC) performer as well as an All-American.

He was picked in the third round in the 1997 draft by the Miami Dolphins. Across his incredible 15 years in the league, the six-time Pro Bowl selection amassed 788 tackles and 139.5 sacks which remains the seventh-best mark in the league all time. Taylor also forced 46 fumbles in his career, recovered 29 fumbles, grabbed eight interceptions and scored nine defensive touchdowns. He was inducted into the pro football hall of fame in 2017.

Taylor helped local high school powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas win multiple championships as a defensive coordinator and has a way of connecting with recruits.

He joined the Miami staff last season as a defensive analyst.

“I’m hoping to give these kids everything I have, everything I can knowledge-wise, mentorship, life advice, discipline if that’s what’s needed. Whatever it is, give them whatever they need and provide them with all the resources to be successful and achieve their goals,” Taylor said. “I’m a servant leader. I’m just here to help serve. And obviously, I want to win. Anything I’m associated with, I want to win. I know I’ve got a son at Arizona and a son at LSU, but I damn sure hope the University of Miami wins a championship.” (Miami Athletics)