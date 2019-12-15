News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-15 09:44:42 -0600') }} football Edit

South Dade teammates wrap up UM official visit, Francois “might come”

Matt Shodell • CaneSport
Managing Editor
@canesport

Homestead South Dade DB commitment Keshawn Washington’s main job this weekend on his official visit wasn’t just to bond with his future teammates on commit weekend.It was to make sure his buddy and...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}