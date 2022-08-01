South FL's Top (2024/2025) Cornerbacks And Miami's Potential Targets, Pt. 2

The majority of the 2023 South Florida cornerback class has decided on their college destinations. The Hurricanes are off to a strong start at cornerback with the commitment of Antione Jackson and have the advantage of living in a hotbed of premier athletes at the position. See part two of this series where we focus on the 2024 class which may be more important than 2023. Here are the underclassmen that made the list:

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgQ3JpYiBTb3V0aCBGbG9yaWRhIFRvcCAxNSBDb3JuZXJiYWNr cyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vTnVYV08zN3BPTSI+cGljLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL051WFdPMzdwT008L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRnJhbmsgVHVja2Vy IChAVGhlQ3JpYlNvdXRoRkxBKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL1RoZUNyaWJTb3V0aEZMQS9zdGF0dXMvMTU1MzQ3MDIyOTM2NzM3Mzgz MD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdWx5IDMwLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxv Y2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0u dHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2Ny aXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

The lone Miami commitment of the Top 15 is four-star Dillard cornerback Antione Jackson. Already a top 50 recruit nationally, he becomes the first player to lock into Miami for the 2024 class and he looks to be a potential leader for Miami on the recruiting trail. The senior corner already is influential in the recruitment of running back Chris Johnson and Dillard's 2025 trio of defensive linemen. Jackson was special in 2021. He picked off four passes in mostly off-man coverage. He has elite patience to be just a junior. Long arms, a potential 6'1"-plus frame, and mixed with his high level of production, could make him Miami's highest grab at corner in years.

The Chaminade-Madonna pipeline must continue to be a priority and Chris Ewald Jr. is a big reason why. Ewald has over 20 early offers from the likes of Florida, FSU, Louisville, Michigan, Oregon, Ole Miss, Penn State and Texas A&M. Miami has already built a strong relationship with the future of the Lions defense, as coach DeMarcus Van Dyke has known Ewald since his youth football days. Ewald should be a high four-star prospect when the initial 2025 rankings are released. A legit 6'1" 165-pounds at 15 years old, his length and strong technical prowess should have fans excited about the opportunity to pair Ewald with Jackson.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JbWFnaW5lIHVzIHBsYXlpbmcgaW4gdGhlIHNhbWUgc2Vjb25kYXJ5 IPCfpK88YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0FDVElPTjNfSkFD S1NPTj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQUNUSU9OM19KQUNLU09OPC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1BhdHRlcnNvblphcXVh bj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AUGF0dGVyc29uWmFxdWFuPC9hPiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2NvYWNoX2NyaXN0b2JhbD9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AY29hY2hfY3Jpc3RvYmFsPC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0RfVmFuRHlrZTg/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QERfVmFuRHlrZTg8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vYWRhbWdvcm5leT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A YWRhbWdvcm5leTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9U aGVDcmliU291dGhGTEE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFRoZUNyaWJT b3V0aEZMQTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SaXZh bHNGcmllZG1hbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AUml2YWxzRnJpZWRt YW48L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQUJMaWNodGVu c3RlaW4/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEFCTGljaHRlbnN0ZWluPC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0RlbWV0cmljRFdhcnJl bj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ARGVtZXRyaWNEV2FycmVuPC9hPiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvVGhlVT9zcmM9 aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1RoZVU8L2E+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9EYUNyaWI/c3JjPWhh c2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNEYUNyaWI8L2E+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby8xNFhINk5xNldPIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20v MTRYSDZOcTZXTzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBDaHJpcyBFd2FsZCBKciAoQENo cmlzRXdhbGRqcikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DaHJp c0V3YWxkanIvc3RhdHVzLzE1MTYyMjIxMTc0NTY1MzE0NTY/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXByaWwgMTksIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Maybe the least known prospect among the Top 15, the second 2025 selection of the group is Homestead's Lance Grant. A few scholarship offers have rolled in, including Boston College, but once coaches finally see him on Friday nights, he should be over double digits in offers. Grant is not your typical cornerback, as he plays physically and enjoys coming off coverage to make big-time plays. An enforcer in the run game, he is explosive at the point of contact. Whether pressing at the line of scrimmage or making a play on a ball carrier, Grant should be up there with the best in South Florida. He mirrored Ewald's 2021 with three interceptions. Another season like his freshman campaign should add to the offer sheet.

Tru Prep started its program a couple of years ago with a talented group that included five-star wide receiver Brandon Inniss and Mid Tennessee State starting quarterback Nick Vattiato. Larry Tarver could be their top recruit since then. Miami was his first offer and consistent communication through Van Dyke, has the Canes at the top of his list of schools. Tarver's head coach Mario Smith coached Van Dyke in high school and also at Monsignor Pace. Based on his sophomore year, Tarver is best described as an athlete. He had a strong year in coverage, but his biggest plays really came in the return game. Tarver has a natural ability to make plays with the ball in his hands and a pick-six last year against a loaded Gulliver Prep team is the best example of that.

A transitioned wide receiver, La'Varis Stanford is one of two 2024 LaSalle prospects that could stir up Miami interest, especially after 2023 OT Frankie Tinilau's commitment. Stanford has huge potential as a young 6'2" cornerback with ball skills stemming from his offensive experience. His 2021 was the definition of a breakout - he had 6 interceptions and multiple touchdowns on both sides of the ball. Stanford opened my eyes the first time I saw him play with a toe-tap sideline grab in tight coverage. He has nine early offers but is still waiting on his first power-five interest.