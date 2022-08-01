South FL's Top (2024/2025) Cornerbacks And Miami's Potential Targets, Pt. 2
The majority of the 2023 South Florida cornerback class has decided on their college destinations. The Hurricanes are off to a strong start at cornerback with the commitment of Antione Jackson and have the advantage of living in a hotbed of premier athletes at the position.
See part two of this series where we focus on the 2024 class which may be more important than 2023.
Here are the underclassmen that made the list:
The lone Miami commitment of the Top 15 is four-star Dillard cornerback Antione Jackson. Already a top 50 recruit nationally, he becomes the first player to lock into Miami for the 2024 class and he looks to be a potential leader for Miami on the recruiting trail. The senior corner already is influential in the recruitment of running back Chris Johnson and Dillard's 2025 trio of defensive linemen.
Jackson was special in 2021. He picked off four passes in mostly off-man coverage. He has elite patience to be just a junior. Long arms, a potential 6'1"-plus frame, and mixed with his high level of production, could make him Miami's highest grab at corner in years.
The Chaminade-Madonna pipeline must continue to be a priority and Chris Ewald Jr. is a big reason why. Ewald has over 20 early offers from the likes of Florida, FSU, Louisville, Michigan, Oregon, Ole Miss, Penn State and Texas A&M. Miami has already built a strong relationship with the future of the Lions defense, as coach DeMarcus Van Dyke has known Ewald since his youth football days.
Ewald should be a high four-star prospect when the initial 2025 rankings are released. A legit 6'1" 165-pounds at 15 years old, his length and strong technical prowess should have fans excited about the opportunity to pair Ewald with Jackson.
Maybe the least known prospect among the Top 15, the second 2025 selection of the group is Homestead's Lance Grant. A few scholarship offers have rolled in, including Boston College, but once coaches finally see him on Friday nights, he should be over double digits in offers.
Grant is not your typical cornerback, as he plays physically and enjoys coming off coverage to make big-time plays. An enforcer in the run game, he is explosive at the point of contact. Whether pressing at the line of scrimmage or making a play on a ball carrier, Grant should be up there with the best in South Florida. He mirrored Ewald's 2021 with three interceptions. Another season like his freshman campaign should add to the offer sheet.
Tru Prep started its program a couple of years ago with a talented group that included five-star wide receiver Brandon Inniss and Mid Tennessee State starting quarterback Nick Vattiato. Larry Tarver could be their top recruit since then.
Miami was his first offer and consistent communication through Van Dyke, has the Canes at the top of his list of schools. Tarver's head coach Mario Smith coached Van Dyke in high school and also at Monsignor Pace.
Based on his sophomore year, Tarver is best described as an athlete. He had a strong year in coverage, but his biggest plays really came in the return game. Tarver has a natural ability to make plays with the ball in his hands and a pick-six last year against a loaded Gulliver Prep team is the best example of that.
A transitioned wide receiver, La'Varis Stanford is one of two 2024 LaSalle prospects that could stir up Miami interest, especially after 2023 OT Frankie Tinilau's commitment.
Stanford has huge potential as a young 6'2" cornerback with ball skills stemming from his offensive experience. His 2021 was the definition of a breakout - he had 6 interceptions and multiple touchdowns on both sides of the ball.
Stanford opened my eyes the first time I saw him play with a toe-tap sideline grab in tight coverage. He has nine early offers but is still waiting on his first power-five interest.
Potentially the highest ceiling of the Top 15 comes from Westland Hialeah's Jamari Howard. Nicknamed 'Track Star', the 6'3" cornerback has 4.45 40-yard dash speed despite his height. His size and involvement in both passes and run plays near the line of scrimmage could force a position change if he continues to grow. In 2021, he had 44 tackles, two interceptions and two touchdowns.
His recruitment has exploded since the start of 2022, picking up 26 offers including Alabama, Florida, FSU, Georgia, Miami, and Oklahoma. Speaking to him, he is mostly talking to Alabama and Oklahoma but the school he most wants to hear from is the hometown Hurricanes.