South Florida's Top (2023) Cornerbacks and Miami's Potential Targets, Pt. 1

South Florida cornerback talent has headlined several team classes over the last decade, as 34 Miami-Dade and Broward corners have been ranked as four-stars or higher. Miami has signed four South Florida blue-chip cornerbacks during that period (Al Blades Jr., Artie Burns, Jalen Harrell, and Trajan Bandy). Miami currently has just one cornerback committed in the 2023 class - four-star Robert Stafford. The 305 and 954 have several prospects that would boost the talent of the back-end of the defense. My Top 15 South Florida cornerbacks ranking came out Saturday. Here are the 2023 corners that made the list:

American Heritage Plantation yearly has top-end defensive back talent and Damari Brown is next up. Coaches rave about his advanced skill and technique and some have even claimed Brown could be the most talented corner to ever come out of Heritage, which is saying something. Heritage developed most recently the likes of Darryl Porter Jr. and Pat Surtain Jr., so Brown has been groomed for success as a lock-down talent. Brown stood out as the vocal leader of the 2021 Heritage defensive back group that included NC State commit Daemon Fagan, Alabama signee Earl Little Jr. and West Virginia signee Jacolby Spells. He possesses a 6'2" 180-pound frame that makes him look more like a strong safety than cover corner. His footwork and patience at the line of scrimmage eliminates even the best of releases. The Miami legacy's recruitment is coming down to Alabama, Clemson and the Canes. Miami looks to be in a good spot as his process winds down.

A surprising top three corner to some, D'Angelo Ponds is as polished as there is, even in such a talent-rich area. His resume includes running step for step with five-star Ohio State commit Brandon Inniss and four-star Miami commit Nathaniel Joseph. Ponds was a key player in Chaminade's state championship run last season. He played every spot in the defensive backfield and was called upon to cover the team's top weapons despite playing among several power-five caliber players. Syracuse is his biggest offer to date, but a big senior year, a 10.65 100-meter time, and his growth to 5'10" could force bigger names to come for the speedy defensive back.

Gulliver Prep cornerback Daniel Harris recently committed to Georgia over Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State. Harris is the prototype, running a 10.76 100-meters and 21.61 200-meters standing at 6'2". Time and time again he steps up against high-level competition and has caused problems for three-star Edwin Joseph, Pitt commit Jesse Anderson, five-star Jeremiah Smith, Miami commit Robby Washington and four-star William Fowles. His recent pledge to the Bulldogs came after several visits and no real momentum with the hometown Hurricanes. Georgia will likely be the home for the four-star talent.

At one time, Miami looked to be the leader for Louisville commit Rayquan Adkins, as cornerbacks coach DeMarcus Van Dyke made the Canes his first offer back in November of last year. Adkins led the tri-county in interceptions last season with nine despite playing just ten games. Now at Miami Northwestern, he headlines the defensive backfield for the South Florida power. A repeat of his 2021 success against a higher level (previously at Dade Christian) of competition could cause a rise in his ratings, but Lousiville's success with the 2023 class and a strong official visit in June has the outlook of a flip less than likely.

Longtime Nebraska commit Dwight Bootle came in at six in the Top 15 after breaking up 22 passes in 2021 for state championship contender Miami Killian. Now back home at Miami Palmetto, Bootle and the Washington twins add to a roster already equipped with several top players on both sides of the ball, even with versatile pass rusher and Miami legacy Willis McGahee IV. Despite being a Nebraska legacy, a recent visit and camp appearance to Florida at their Friday Night Lights event looks to have opened up options for Bootle. Former teammates Corey Collier and Jason Marshall look to be recruiting him and vying for an offer from the new staff. However, Bootle has yet to earn a Miami offer.

The other half of Gulliver's big-time cornerback duo is Antonio Smith. At 6'3" 170-pounds, he easily passes the eye test, but he also has the production to match. A soon-to-be four-year starter, Smith has had interest from Boston College, Florida, and West Virginia among his 21 offers. Shockingly, the recruiting attention as of late has been of the 'group-of-five' variety, leading to potential landing spots being Tulane and USF. As dominoes fall in the recruitment of the top cornerbacks nationally, teams could revisit Smith's potential. He has stepped up in huge games against Chaminade-Madonna (two interceptions) and Cardinal Gibbons, where he nearly won the semi-final match up with a late interception.

There is always a group of South Florida players that go on to the next level and find a home at mid-level programs where they have success and eventually find their name in the NFL Draft. St. Thomas Aquinas cornerback Kimari Robinson could be of that mold. Robinson has turned his body into a strong 180-pounds and steps into the role of the #1 corner for the national power. The Duke commit has been a varsity standout since his sophomore year at McArthur and has bounced from cornerback to safety based on team need. His added size, patience in coverage and experience against a national schedule could put him on the field early at Duke.

A baseball star turned high-ceiling cornerback, Luke Evans saw his recruitment explode after a successful 2021 at Douglas. Still such a raw talent, his length and ability to mirror receivers step for step in vertical coverage helped him pick up 24 offers since mid-January. He has since transferred to Chaminade-Madonna, where he rounds out a loaded defensive back group that includes 2025 standout Chris Ewald Jr., Ponds and four-star safety Zaquan Patterson. A strong schedule should prepare Evans for the next level. He is currently committed to Cincinnati.