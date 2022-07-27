South Florida's Top (2024) Linebackers And Miami's Potential Targets, Pt. 2

Linebacker will continue to be a position of focus for Miami as Mario Cristobal and company are looking to transform the size, strength, and speed of the entire front seven. See part two of this series where we focus on the 2024 class which may be more important than the 2023 class. Here are the 2024 linebackers that made the list:

2024

The second Chaminade linebacker on the list has similar versatility to Junius. Denzel Johnson is a former Miami Gardens Raven, like Miami targets Davion Gause, Jeremiah Smith, and Joshisa Trader, plus he led Chaminade in tackles in his first two prep seasons. His state championship resume, high level of production, and 4.5 40-yard dash caliber speed should elevate his recruitment with the spotlight on so many teammates.

The future - and maybe the present - of the St. Thomas Aquinas defense is Nicholas Rodriguez. A standout wrestler, placing top three at state both as a freshman and sophomore, a notable player on the star-studded South Florida Express 7-on-7 program, and a multiple-time state champion make Rodriguez a future star. He has the frame to put 20-30 pounds on easily and mirrors Johnson with a similar 40-yard dash time. Georgia Tech, Kentucky, LSU, Miami, Ole Miss, and Tennessee are among a total of 15 offers.

Another Miami Gardens Ravens product, Monsignor Pace outside linebacker Vincent Shavers continues the trend of uber-athletic South Florida 2024 linebackers. A former running back who even had multiple 100-yard performances on offense in 2021, posted 69 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, and eight sacks as a sophomore. Shavers is a Miami target to watch as he has built a strong relationship with corners coach Demarcus Van Dyke and is from the tree of Miami alum Rod Mack.

A teammate of Miami commit Nathaniel Joseph, linebacker Eldreen Terma had a breakout 2022, posting 120 tackles and 22 tackles for loss. He is destined for a position change due to size but his explosiveness and instincts for finding the football could open some eyes to strong safety. Terma could realistically end his high school career with over 350 tackles, a strong argument for more recruiting interest.

The trend of Miami Gardens Ravens and Rod Mack proteges continue with Gulliver Prep's Dylan Calero. A fullback/inside linebacker combo player, he provides tackle-to-tackle, rock-you-back ability. Not your typical South Florida athlete at the position, but coaches rave about his football acumen and instincts. He has a very similar profile to Vadala and could be an FCS level take.

Dillard's new middle linebacker, Keith Thompson, was a sophomore starter next to Jayvant Brown and earned All-Broward second-team honors. He has sculpted his body this off-season, trimming down from about 230-pounds. Thompson stood out at the Rivals Miami camp, picking off multiple passes and locking down several of the top backs in the country. Playing behind a defensive line four-deep in potential Top 250 talent, he should stack up tackles and build on his four-team offer sheet.