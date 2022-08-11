South Florida's Top Safeties and Miami's Potential Targets, Pt. 1

Almost every player in the safety room at Miami is a South Florida product. That homegrown talent base has kept the position as one of the keys to success for the program. You could argue that potentially three of the five most well-recognized players on the team are safeties - Avantae Williams, James Williams, and Kamren Kinchens. To keep from becoming stagnant at the position, the need to continue stocking talent at safety will be vital. The South Florida safety talent continues to be blue-chip heavy and Miami could be in a position to make a move on multiple players.

Zaquan Patterson is the highest-ranked South Florida safety prospect since James Williams and is one of Miami's most sought-after targets for 2024. He said last month that he sees Miami as his second home. Miami will have to beat out Georgia and Texas A&M for his talents but a strong relationship with current 2024 commit cornerback Antione Jackson and a building pipeline from Chaminade-Madonna could put Miami in lead.

Part of a special safety duo at St. Thomas Aquinas, King Mack could see a rankings boost in the next update. He shined in an expanded role last season, picking off four passes. Mack is the sixth fastest 400-meter runner in the nation and clocked track time of 10.64 seconds (100-meter), 21.43 seconds (200-meter) and 46.25 seconds (400-meter). Currently locked in to Penn State, Mack is a dark-horse Miami target along with teammate Conrad Hussey.

The strongest resume of the South Florida safeties comes from American Heritage's Daemon Fagan. A longtime blue-chip prospect, Fagan has elite length at the position and could have a Kyle Hamilton-like impact at the next level thanks to his single-high range & ball skills. In a deep defensive backfield that regularly places players in the blue blood ranks, Fagan is a steal for NC State.

Conrad Hussey is the other half of what some consider the best safety duo in the nation, and the counterpart to Mack, mirrored his success with four interceptions of his own last season. Hussey dominated at the OT7 event in June as a cornerback, making him a potential two-for-one grab if Miami decided to make a move. When I asked the four-star defensive back if Miami had jumped back in his recruitment, he kept it simple saying "There's always love for the crib". If Miami does not secure Jayden Bonsu in this class, a run at Hussey could be the next move.

You cannot deny production and Harlem Howard let the tri-county in interceptions in 2021 with nine. A long 6'1" frame and All-Area resume make him as underrated as they come. The thought that he has just started to fully focus on football after years as a basketball standout could mean he has not even approached his ceiling. Howard is mostly being targeted by 'Group of Five' programs but another highly productive season could force a bigger school's hand.

Tre'Mone Drisdom's 2021 included All-State & 1st Team All-County recognition on top of winning his second state title. Skilled enough in coverage to man the nickel corner spot or free safety while playing the enforcer role when in the box. Drisdom is lauded by his coaches as one of the smartest players ever to come through the program. He holds a handful of offers, but Iowa has shown interest late in the process. He potentially ends up as a late Power Five take.