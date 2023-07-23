The core of Miami's 2024 recruiting class comprises South Florida products, as nearly half of the 16 commits are from Broward or Miami-Dade County. Miami will look to continue that trend as the staff has targeted several young South Florida stars in the 2025, 2026, and even 2027 classes. Here are the local underclassmen offensive and defensive linemen' targets and prospects to watch heading into the 2023 season.

Offensive Line

The offensive line is perennially a recruiting weak point in South Florida on a year-to-year basis. Miami has six local representatives on the offensive line currently on the roster, so the likelihood is that at least one prospect from 2025 to 2027 will end up at Miami. - The most notable prospect among the group right now is St. Thomas Aquinas 2025 offensive tackle Caleb Harris. Harris has prototypical length at 6'4", and the frame easily ramps up his weight past the 300-pound mark. He will end up a three-year starter and likely a three-time state champion by the end of his high school career. Miami has added three teammates of his in this class, and Aquinas is routinely among the nation's best, so Harris is a prospect who checks many boxes. He attended the Miami Legends Camp in June. - The major school pipeline is in effect with fellow Broward County power American Heritage Plantation, home of 2025 lineman Dayen Marouf Araibi. Mayouf Araibi hovers around the same size as Harris - measuring out around 6'4" and 280 pounds - plus plays high competition with solid film. While he sits at just three offers right now, a major pick up in interest will likely come with another standout season that will see him going against a gauntlet of a schedule.

- Broward County 2026 offensive tackle Ben Gula hails from Cypress Bay (FL), the same school as former Miami starter and NFL draft pick Danny Isidora, and he might have the same potential. Gula is already 6'5" heading into his sophomore year. He was a freshman starter at right tackle, and has solid film, but a gain of nearly 60 pounds and a dominant spring earned him some early interest from Texas A&M and Western Michigan. With more eyes on Gula, offers should start flooding in - with the potential for Miami to return to Cypress Bay. - The size of South Florida linemen is usually the main issue, but Miami Palmetto 2026 prospect Anthony Brown has no problem with that. Brown is already 6'5" and 315 pounds and holds offers from Arizona and Indiana - both of which came out of spring. As a freshman, he earned second-team All-American honors while playing for True North, who finished the season in the state semis. He has begun to shape his massive frame and trimmed down since his off-season move to Palmetto. With Miami recruiting heavily out of Palmetto the last few years, Brown has real potential to end up on Miami's radar.

Defensive Linemen

- Miami Central High School is home away from home for this Miami coaching staff. With multiple Miami staff members hailing from the local power and head coach Mario Cristobal signing the top prospect from the school in the last two cycles - including Rivals100 pass rusher Rueben Bain - five-star Armondo Blount and top 150 target Randy Adirika are must-gets. Blount has been a top-five prospect on the recruiting scene for some time now. At Fort Lauderdale Dillard, he followed in the path of Miami defensive end Nyjalik Kelly and was a teammate of Miami signee Christopher Johnson. He has already been on campus countless times, and with over 40 sacks already to his credit while checking off every box physically, Blount may be the most important defensive line prospect, regardless of class, for Miami. It looks like the Florida big three are out in front for him right now, but every single school in the country will be shooting their shot for him. Adirika has had a different process than Blount. Last spring, he busted on the scene as the young heir to Bain's throne while passing the eye test at 6'4" and 245 pounds. He had a solid sophomore year on a dominant Rockets defense, but according to Central coaches, he has elevated his game significantly since the end of 2022. His offer sheet sits at 15 schools, but the most recent big one was Miami. Defensive line coach Jason Taylor personally offered him while checking him out at spring practice and let him know keeping him home is a priority. He has risen in the ranks in a big way, but a double-digit sack season as part of Central's one-two defensive end punch could set him up for a rise into the top 100 or better.

- The two Broward County defensive line notables on this list are Plantation's Tarrell Greene and Chaminade-Madonna's Anthony Smith. Both play defensive tackle and hold Miami offers from their time at Fort Lauderdale Dillard, where they were part of a formidable group that included Blount and Western Michigan commit Joshua Lloyd, as well. Greene is more of the prototypical three-to-four-technique defensive tackle that provides pass-rush punch from the interior of the defensive line. His strength and power have put him among the Rivals250 and earned him offers from Miami, Alabama, Oregon, Missouri, Penn State, Michigan, and Georgia. Smith fits more of the mold of a run-stuffer, a defensive tackle that forced a double, or he is taking two gaps on every play. He played that role perfectly sandwiched between Blount and Smith but has shown good feet for a player of his size and flashes that he can penetrate the same way he can dominate the line of scrimmage. He is also a 15-offer prospect. If Miami can finish strong at Chaminade-Madonna this cycle, getting Smith around some Miami commits for his junior season should only help their chances of landing him for 2025.