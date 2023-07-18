The core of the current class for Miami has been full of South Florida products, as nearly half of the 16 commits are from Broward or Miami-Dade County. On top of that local focus for this cycle, Miami has already taken notice of a number of young South Florida stars in the 2025, 2026 and even 2027 classes. Here are the local underclassmen quarterback and running back targets and prospects to watch heading into the 2023 season.

Quarterbacks

The next quarterback classes have a bright future in South Florida, and Miami has offered two players at the position already. - Norland 2025 three-star and top 10 dual-threat prospect Ennio Yapoor is coming off a 4,000 total-yard sophomore season and is well on his way to breaking the Miami-Dade all-time passing record. He has a solid recruiting resume, earning offers from Ole Miss, Colorado, Houston, and more. If Yapoor can get Norland to a state title, he could emerge as a potential target for Miami next cycle. - American Heritage has a new starter in 2026, pocket passer Dia Bell, who picked up an offer from head coach Mario Cristobal after a summer camp performance. He has the athletic pedigree (his dad is former NBA player Raja Bell) and Miami ties (his grandfather was the associate athletic director at Miami) to be among the top targets at the position in the rising sophomore class. - Two soon-to-be freshmen in Ransom Everglades' Neimann Lawrence and True North's Zachary Katz are the future of South Florida, and Miami has already recognized that with Lawrence, who picked up an offer in June. Katz was a major producer as an eighth grader, totaling over 3000 yards and 36 total touchdowns while leading virtual unknown True North to a state semi-final appearance.

Running Backs