South Florida Underclassmen: Quarterbacks & Running Backs to Watch
The core of the current class for Miami has been full of South Florida products, as nearly half of the 16 commits are from Broward or Miami-Dade County. On top of that local focus for this cycle, Miami has already taken notice of a number of young South Florida stars in the 2025, 2026 and even 2027 classes.
Here are the local underclassmen quarterback and running back targets and prospects to watch heading into the 2023 season.
Quarterbacks
The next quarterback classes have a bright future in South Florida, and Miami has offered two players at the position already.
- Norland 2025 three-star and top 10 dual-threat prospect Ennio Yapoor is coming off a 4,000 total-yard sophomore season and is well on his way to breaking the Miami-Dade all-time passing record. He has a solid recruiting resume, earning offers from Ole Miss, Colorado, Houston, and more. If Yapoor can get Norland to a state title, he could emerge as a potential target for Miami next cycle.
- American Heritage has a new starter in 2026, pocket passer Dia Bell, who picked up an offer from head coach Mario Cristobal after a summer camp performance. He has the athletic pedigree (his dad is former NBA player Raja Bell) and Miami ties (his grandfather was the associate athletic director at Miami) to be among the top targets at the position in the rising sophomore class.
- Two soon-to-be freshmen in Ransom Everglades' Neimann Lawrence and True North's Zachary Katz are the future of South Florida, and Miami has already recognized that with Lawrence, who picked up an offer in June. Katz was a major producer as an eighth grader, totaling over 3000 yards and 36 total touchdowns while leading virtual unknown True North to a state semi-final appearance.
Running Backs
The tri-county is loaded with blue-chip running back talent in the underclassmen ranks with four prospects already hitting the double-digit offer mark before their junior seasons.
- American Heritage Plantation has a claim for one of the best backfield tandems in the country. Byron Louis and Deandre Desinor are top 150 recruits in the 2025 class. Desinor gained over 1,800 total yards and 20-plus touchdowns last season, while Louis is the heir apparent to Miami signee Mark Fletcher. Louis is already a major target for Miami, while Desinor was on campus multiple times in the spring.
- The tandems continue with Miami Central backfield mates Nicholas McCall and Kaj 'Nitro' Baker. McCall burst on the scene in the second half of last season, earning the starting job for the nationally-ranked Rockets. In five playoff games, he rushed for over 500 yards. He has seven offers, including Maryland, Syracuse, West Virginia, and Arkansas.
- Baker is the fastest 2026 athlete in the country, running 10.38 100-meter and 20.89 200-meter times. He picked up an offer from running backs coach Tim Harris Jr. at Legends Camp in June and could become a big-time prospect with a breakout season in his first year at Miami Central.
- The last duo is at Chaminade-Madonna. Four-star Jaquari 'Trigg' Lewis and rising freshman Arwin Jackson are the future of the Lions' backfield after the graduation of North Carolina commit Davion Gause.
- Lewis took a spring visit to Miami, meeting with the Miami staff, and is now on the radar. Colorado, Notre Dame, North Carolina State, Syracuse, Minnesota, and UCF have all already offered, and that is before he had his breakout opportunity this season in a Deebo Samuel-type role at Chaminade.
- Jackson is in the conversation for the top 2027 running back in the country, and coaches at Chaminade are already saying he could lead the freshman class in rushing this year.
-The Palm Beach representative of the group is 2026 star Javian Mallory. Mallory was dominant as a freshman, averaging over 100 yards per game before a late-season injury. On top of his elite debut production, he already fits the mold for a next-level back, measuring out at 6-foot 197-pounds before his sophomore season.
The all-around appeal to his size and game has caught the eye of Miami (offered in May), Ohio State, Oregon, Georgia, Tennessee, Louisville, Penn State, and more. Mallory spent an entire day with coach Harris during spring practice and has a close relationship with Fletcher, giving Miami a head start on the future top running back prospect.
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @TheCribSouthFLA, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook