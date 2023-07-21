The core of the current class for Miami has been full of South Florida products, as nearly half of the 16 commits are from Broward or Miami-Dade County. On top of that local focus for this cycle, Miami has already taken notice of a number of young South Florida stars in the 2025, 2026 and even 2027 classes. Here are the local underclassmen wide receiver targets and prospects to watch heading into the 2023 season.

Wide Receiver/Tight End

Miami is grabbing almost exclusively South Florida wide receivers in 2024, and that could continue through the 2026 class if they can keep the top-end talent home. - In Palm Beach, there are two elite 2025 players that Miami has already been pushing for since last high school season - Naeshaun Montgomery and Waden Charles. Montgomery is a Rhode Island transplant who attended multiple Miami games and multiple spring practices with his seven-on-seven squad, RAW Miami. He dominated the off-season at camps and national seven-on-seven tournaments, pushing his stock to borderline top-100 status. Miami is the rumored leader here, with Florida, Penn State, and USC among the schools standing out right now. Miami was one of the first schools to jump on Charles, who had a standout sophomore season at Somerset Canyons (1067 receiving yards, nine touchdowns). He has now moved to a bigger stage at Palm Beach Central. He sits at nearly 40 offers with two high school seasons left. He could transition to safety (eight interceptions in the last two seasons), making him a potential two-for-one type addition. Much like Montgomery, he has been special on the seven-on-seven circuit and put on a show at Miami's Legends Camp in June.

- In Broward and Miami-Dade County, the 2025 class is loaded. Cortez Mills, Joshua Moore, Samari Reed, Kyle Washington, and Kamare Williams are all blue-chip prospects, except Washington, who already holds an offer to Miami. Chaminade-Madonna's one-two punch of Washington and Williams in the class follows behind five-stars Jeremiah Smith and Joshisa Trader. Williams has 6'4" length and is coming off a 900-yard, 11-touchdown season at Palm Beach Atlantic. Washington had double-digit touchdowns for Chaminade last year despite just 23 receptions - proving elite efficiency. His speed is special, and he is said to run a nearly 4.4 caliber 40-yard time. Williams earned his offer during the spring while Washington has been on the radar and visited with teammates Zaquan Patterson and Chris Ewald Jr. during the off-season. The Lions also have 2026 stud Denairius Gray, a teammate of Charles last season and a childhood friend of his and Williams. The trio also plays together for the DEFCON1 South Florida seven-on-seven team, creating a bond that could stretch to the next level. He earned an offer around the same time as Charles last season, where he nearly matched the production of his former teammate (752 yards, 14 touchdowns). He is already 6'1" and 170 pounds and has the offer sheet to be among the top 100 prospects in the debut 2026 rankings. - Homestead's Mills argues for the top overall player at the position for the 2025 class and younger. He has over 1600 yards receiving and 20 touchdowns in two seasons on varsity, helping his squad get to the school's first state championship appearance. He checks every box. Miami, Clemson, FSU and Nebraska are all interested. - The biggest riser in the past year is West Broward's Moore. A virtual unknown until a 2022 first-half breakout, Moore is the prototype at the position. He is a strong 6'4," 180 pounds, and has solid speed and explosiveness. He was a 1,000-yard producer last year and made nasty grabs throughout the season. His early leaders are an elite group of Ohio State, Clemson, Georgia, FSU, Florida, and Miami. Miami has stayed in the race because of the influence of new wide receivers coach Kevin Beard, who has made a major impression on Moore and his high school head coach.

- Coconut Creek Monarch is another school with two Miami-offered receivers. The 2025 top-150 prospect Samari Reed and future top-50 prospect Jabari Brady are the latest wide receivers to develop out of Monarch head coach Calvin Davis's camp. NFL Draft picks Calvin and Riley Ridley, Jerry Jeudy, and current collegiate athletes Xavier Restrepo, and Jaden Alexis are among the top prospects that have gone down the same path as the two aforementioned stars. They are already over 6'3" and have the positional versatility to play either side of the ball. - The American Heritage 2026 class is ridiculous. Three freshmen have already been offered; two others - Jeffar Jean-Noel and Jamar Denson - also have Power Five potential. Malachi Toney is the standard nationally in the freshman wide receiver class. An All-American with over 600 yards opposite five-star and the top player at the position of Brandon Inniss last year. He is growing rapidly and is now approaching 5'11," which could cement his status as the follow-up to Inniss ranking-wise. Brandon Bennett and Zamarii Sanders did not have the same freshmen seasons as Toney, but caught the Miami staff's attention after running sub-10.5 100-meter times, which were good enough to be among the best in the country - especially in the football prospect ranks. The Heritage camp expects to have a clone of NFL wide receiver Anthony Schwartz or better type of potential.