MIAMI -- Rivals was on hand for Under Armour's Miami camp on Sunday and plenty of star prospects made plays before letting us know where things stand in their recruitment. From commitments taking trips elsewhere to plenty of official visits getting set ahead of spring football, there is a lot of chatter to unpack from a busy afternoon.

Advertisement

The Miami Central star has some Miami Hurricane buzz around him and he’ll be back in Coral Gables soon. Also on the visit list could be Penn State and Louisville, two programs that continue to recruit the Miami area quite well. Mario Cristobal has snagged a Central Rocket in every class since he took over in Coral Gables and Adirika could be a candidate to continue the pipeline.

*****

The Ohio State commitment, who turned a dominant run into an MVP performance on Sunday, will return to Columbus for a multi-day trip to town in mid April. However, other programs have been clamoring to get Boggs on campus, and he'll consider taking visits to many of them in the coming weeks and months. Georgia, Missouri, Colorado and UCF were among the other programs mentioned as possible visit destinations by the Rivals250 talent.

*****

The visit scene will prove critical for the Palm Beach native, who will kick off the official visit slate with Boston College the weekend of June 7. Other trips are still being planned and locked in, with programs like Maryland, Indiana and Appalachian State also among those in the mix to host him on campus. Boldin hopes to announce a commitment before his senior season begins.

*****

The athletic pass-rusher has many spring visits on the docket for the coming weeks, especially within state lines. Carter has official visits being set up to Florida on May 31, Penn State on June 7, UCF on June 14 and Miami in late June. Carter will also attend the Colorado spring game, but his recruitment will push into the 2024 season. He'll expect to take gameday official visits to programs like USC, Ohio State and Tennessee.

*****

Close to double-digit programs have jumped in on the Southwest Florida standout with a scholarship offer, and now Celucien is taking the next step in locking in offseason visits. He says the first official visit has just been booked, to Rutgers, for the weekend of June 7. Boston College, West Virginia and several other programs are in the mix early for the rising-senior recruit.

*****

Sporting USC gloves upon his arrival Sunday, there are a host of programs working to lock in visit dates with Charles. The four-star pass rusher does have a visit set with Miami for the near future, but Florida State has the most buzz in his recruitment at this time. Florida is also among the programs in the mix in what looks like it could be a traditional ‘Big Three’ battle in the Sunshine State. Still, Georgia, Texas and Auburn are also worth watching.

*****

There could still be a ways to go in this recruitment, but the speedy back is beginning to zero in on a few programs. Oregon was brought up a bunch, but Ole Miss, Louisville and West Virginia look to be major players for the three-down talent at this stage of the offseason. Desinor is locking in trips to most of the aforementioned programs and wants to come off the board before the start of his senior football season.

*****

The twins out of Miami (Fla.) Norland High School have confirmed their plans to work as a package deal on the recruiting trail. The pass-rushing duo sports most of the same scholarship offers to date, with programs like Miami, Florida State, Pitt, Maryland and UCF consistently in the mix. Visit dates and a timeline to come off the board appear still to be determined.

*****

A pair of local Group of Five programs are in the best shape for the versatile pass rusher at this time. Farrow is looking at Florida Atlantic and Florida International as a potential pair atop his list early in the offseason.



*****

The recent South Florida commitment had a strong showing against more highly-touted competition, winning positional MVP honors in the process. As he impresses this offseason, other programs are beginning to circle back on the junior offensive tackle. Harris says Georgia Tech, which has yet to offer, is ramping up its contact for the current Bull commitment.

*****

The Peach State native came to Miami to work and quickly became the talk of the event after clocking a 4.38-second 40-yard dash time. Harris backed it up with great coverage reps and took home an invite to the All-America Game after the event. Along with the buzz on the speed of the former Georgia commitment, comes the Clemson Tiger buzz. Not only should Dabo Swinney and company get Harris on campus for a spring visit in March, but an official visit to Death Valley is on the docket for the summer. Ole Miss, Georgia Tech and UCF are also set to get the Rivals250 member on campus soon.

*****

The last week of March will be a busy trek for the Monarch High School star, who will see Louisville, Pitt, West Virginia and possibly Penn State in an unofficial capacity. The junior admitted he is looking forward to leaving his home state of Florida to play his college football.

*****

The Florida native will take trips to a pair of in-state programs in the month of March. Florida State will get him back on campus March 23 and the program’s ascension has the back’s attention. At Miami, with the trip set for March 30, there is plenty of familiarity but also a new running backs coach in Matt Merritt to build a relationship with. Louis has no public decision timeline but there is a sense he won’t be easily pulled beyond state lines.

*****

A pair of unofficial visits and a pair of official visits are set for the explosive pass-catcher. Florida will host the in-stater for an official visit beginning May 31 and Penn State will get him back to the northeast for an official visit beginning June 21. Before that point, unofficial trips to Alabama (March 8) and LSU (March 9) have him excited about getting back on the road. Montgomery says the new coaching staff at Alabama has been heavy on him of late, and the trip to Tuscaloosa will be his first as a recruit pre- or post- Nick Saban retiring.

*****

The big, physical Rivals250 prospect is looking to begin to narrow the process and it’s clear that a pair of in-state programs – Miami and Florida State – are potentially ahead of the pack within his recruitment at this time. If there is an out-of-state program to keep an eye on, Moore has continued to bring up the Georgia Bulldogs despite his lack of experience on that campus. Multiple visits are to be set this offseason, though logistics to most still have to be sorted out.

*****

Many programs are in contact with the running back MVP of the camp and he's expecting a bump in his options as spring ball approaches. As for those who have already jumped in, Simeon will be at Illinois April 19 and April 20 at Iowa. The in-state Florida State Seminoles will get Simeon in Tallahassee for an unofficial visit on March 23, too. The versatile back isn't looking to stay off of a commitment list very deep into the offseason.

*****

The big interior defensive lineman is looking to head north to take official visits to two of his top three programs, Nebraska and Indiana. Miami, where he of course has been aplenty as a semi-local, rounds out the programs standing out the most at this time. Smith calls UM "my team" and admits it may be hard for other programs to match the hometown option. The rising-senior wants to come off the board before the 2024 season kicks off.

*****

Fresh from a move from Baltimore to the Miami area, the four-star is almost viewing the big change as a reset in his recruitment. Thomas says it's a pair of northeast programs, though, that have been best at communicating at this point. Penn State and Syracuse are courting the pass rusher very consistently. Thomas wants to get on the visit trail and explore some of the programs closer to his new home going deeper into the offseason. There is no timeline for a verbal commitment.

*****