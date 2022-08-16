Southeast Rumor Mill: Where things stand with top uncommitted players

The top-rated corner in the 2023 class can effectively pick whichever school he wants. McClain narrowed his focus to three schools in July – Alabama, Florida and Miami. The Hurricanes picking up defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae from the Georgia Bulldogs swung Miami back into focus. McClain has long shared his love for the Gators, and the approximate two-hour drive from Lakeland to Gainesville helps UF’s chances. Alabama has its chance to sell McClain on Oct. 8 when he heads to Tuscaloosa for an official. Rundown: Too soon to tell with Alabama looming in the distance, but this feels like a two-team race between Florida and Miami. *****

A year ago, M’Pemba was still a two-way player that could end up running routes at the next level. Now purely focused on being a defensive end, M’Pemba has made large gains in his game this offseason while adding mass to his frame. He is looking at Georgia, Oregon, Notre Dame and Miami, with Tennessee and Florida working overtime for his fifth official. Rundown: All the aforementioned teams want him, but what ties will help land M’Pemba? His Midwest roots will keep Notre Dame in the mix until the end. The two that stick out are Georgia and Miami. Miami already has M’Pemba’s five-star defensive end teammate Jayden Wayne committed. Pairing that duo for three or four more years can be sold by the Canes. Among the uncommitted five-stars, this might be Georgia’s best chance to land one in 2023. *****

Taking all the statistics and measurables combined, one could argue Williams has the most NFL upside of the receivers in his class. The world has offered Williams, but his top schools have stayed consistent with Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Pitt and Texas A&M at play. Rundown: Georgia and Miami really want him, but the Aggies seem to have the upper hand with Williams. *****

Carver (Ala.) defensive tackle James Smith released his top six on Aug. 12, listing Florida, Ohio State, Alabama, Auburn, Georgia and Alabama State. Auburn, Alabama, Miami, Texas A&M, and Georgia have so far been successful getting Smith on campus. Players of Smith’s caliber typically do not want to attend college camps heading into their senior year, but Smith did work out for the Crimson Tide. Rundown: Three teams stand out in Smith’s recruiting right now: Alabama, Georgia, and Texas A&M. The Crimson Tide have not landed a D-tackle in the 2023 class yet … might Alabama be the team to beat? *****

Wilson has the frame of a strongside end with the athleticism and burst of a weakside. The rare abilities Wilson has to set the edge and rush the passer have made him one of college football's top targets. Over the summer, Wilson took unofficial visits to Georgia and Miami while officially visiting Alabama. Three OVs for this fall are being lined up with Miami, Ohio State and Texas. Rundown: The feel, this is a very wide-open race. Official visits to Ohio State and Texas can move the needle. Buckeyes defensive line coach Larry Johnson is a big draw for all high school defenders up front. Alabama’s history may be too much to pass by. On emotional feel, Georgia and Miami will be in the thick down to the wire depending on who commits when. *****

In a carbon copy top schools list, James Smith and Russaw shared the same top six favorites on the same day. Might the Carver duo be a packaged deal? The six: Florida, Ohio State, Alabama, Auburn, Georgia and Alabama State. Rundown: Russaw took spring visits to A&M and Bama with an official to Georgia on June 17. The Gators hosted Russaw on July 29 for an unofficial, but Florida now has five committed defensive ends to its 2023 class. The Aggies, Crimson Tide and Bulldogs will be fighting over Russaw and Smith. *****

In mid-April, Johnson was part of the big run Ohio State had in the Sunshine State. By late July, Johnson reopened his recruiting process after a weekend visit to Florida. Teams that might now be in play for Johnson include Miami, Florida State, Auburn, Ole Miss, Alabama and Florida. Rundown: This is another recruiting process that could go down to the wire with twists and turns. From the Tampa (Fla.) area, the impression is Johnson would like to stay in-state for college. The Tide already have three defensive backs in their 2023 class; the Gators, Hurricanes and Seminoles are in need of a player of Johnson’s talents. *****