CaneSport - Southeast Spotlight: Class of 2023 prospects generating buzz

Unlike some of its counterparts in parts of the Northeast, Midwest and West coast, most high school players in the Southeast will have an opportunity to play this fall. Here is a look at the rising sophomore class and the players that have generated some early buzz.



ATH CEDRIC BAXTER

Cedric Baxter (Rivals.com)

A Florida State commit, Baxter is a massive back for his age and has no issues breaking tackles. His incredible length also makes him a threat catching the ball out of the backfield. Baxter could be an incredible situational back if he stays at running back as a Seminole, but he could also shine in defense if that’s the route FSU chooses. Baxter is an impressive athlete for his size and comes with incredible versatility.

JAYVANT BROWN

Jayvant Brown (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Brown played both sides of the ball as a freshman a year ago but is likely a linebacker on the college level. That said, he certainly has the speed to play multiple positions. Brown is a sprinter on the track team in addition to being a football star and already holds offers from Florida State, Penn State, Arkansas and others.

LEWIS CARTER

Carter plays both running back and linebacker at Tampa (Fla.) Catholic High School, but it’s starting to seem as though his future is on defense. Carter is an elite athlete that has an incredibly quick first step and a nose for the ball. Carter already holds offers from Penn State, West Virginia, Arizona State and others and should see more opportunities come his way this year.

RAYMOND COTRELL

At 6-foot-3, Cottrell already boasts impressive height and a massive catch radius. He could add another inch before he hits college but certainly doesn’t need to. The long wideout also has surprisingly solid top-end speed and runs track in the offseason. The North-Florida-based wideout already holds a handful of offers, with Georgia, Florida State, Miami and others being among the schools to watch.

ETHAN CRAWFORD

Crawford is a quarterback at Hillcrest High in Tuscaloosa (Ala.) with offers from Kentucky, Maryland and Southern Miss, but those are just the beginning. After coming into the first game for the second half his freshman year, he went on to start the remainder of the year. He got some very important experience. He has a strong arm, he has good mobility, and this season could be when his recruitment takes off.

CALEB DOWNS

Downs is a smooth safety out of Hoschton (Ga.) Mill Creek with great instincts, ball skills and athleticism. He is the younger brother of 2020 four-star wide receiver Joshua Downs, a North Carolina signee. Now, the Tar Heels are viewed as the favorite for the younger Downs, but Georgia, Georgia Tech, LSU, Penn State, Tennessee and others will recruit against Mack Brown.

PAYTON KIRKLAND

Payton Kirkland (Rivals.com)

Originally from Chicago, Kirkland moved to the Orlando area a few years ago but has stayed on the radar of Big Ten. The massive offensive tackle holds offers from Ohio State and Penn State in addition to ones from Miami, Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma and others. Kirkland was impressive at a recent camp. And while he has some bad weight to shed, his upside is that of a college star.

TONY MITCHELL

Mitchell is a one-time Tennessee commit and the Vols are expected to continue to pursue the sophomore out of Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson. Alabama, Georgia, LSU and many others are now in the mix for Mitchell. He plays free safety in high school, and he can do that at a high level, but with his ability, he projects as a cornerback in college. He has that length schools covet at the cornerback position, he is a twitchy athlete with the ability to run and cover.

ADARIUS REDMOND

Redmond is a wide receiver with the speed to get behind defensive backs, he shows the ability to get separation and his hands are a strength as well. He is expected to be one of the top wide receivers in the south, likely the country. Penn State is his most recent offer. It was Georgia before that. He also has offers from Florida, LSU, South Carolina, Tennessee and others.

JAMES SMITH