CaneSport - Southeast Spotlight: Commitment predictions for top prospects

With the Early Signing Period right around the corner, some big decisions will be made and revealed in the next week to week and a half. Today, we take a look at some of the top uncommitted prospects in the Southeast that could sign early and predict who they sign with.

Lewis, who was committed to Tennessee for several months earlier this year, doesn’t say much about his recruitment. There was talk about him looking around during his Vols pledge, but most didn’t know where he was looking.

Some felt Miami could be in play. It is a local program and he is very familiar with the Hurricanes, so it's hard to rule them out if they pursue. Texas A&M was a school that came up as well because of his teammates (Amari Daniels and Yulkeith Brown) being committed and James Coley’s track record in south Florida. Those two could still be in play to some level, but Auburn has really taken over as the favorite. He was on the Plains recently for a visit while still committed to Tennessee, and the Tigers look to be in prime position to land Lewis. Prediction: Auburn

Last week, Garcia announced that he was decommitting from USC and re-evaluating his options as a recruit. We know one option that has been talked about from the beginning — Miami. Before he committed to the Trojans, the Hurricanes were a program he had high interest in, and with their play this season combined with the offense under Rhett Lashlee, Miami is trending in a big way. Prediction: Miami

This has been a very interesting race to track. Sorey does not take part in many interviews, he keeps his thoughts about each program close, and he has wanted to keep as many people guessing as possible. He has done that. We know he has taken visits to each of his finalists, Alabama, Florida and Georgia in the last six weeks, so that trio all feels it has a fair shot.

To make a prediction here, it is not going to be based on what Sorey says, so it is from other sources that have some type of connection to Sorey or knowledge of his recruitment. With very little confidence, Georgia is the pick today. Prediction: Georgia

This one has been wild, and it is not over just yet. Green is scheduled to commit Tuesday morning, and this one has been all over the place the last few months. Tennessee was trending hard a couple of weeks ago. Clemson and Georgia have had the buzz this week. Auburn was considered a favorite at multiple times along the way. This one still has many guessing, and still could go a couple different ways, but when it is this close and there is a home-state program involved, I tend to go with them. None of these schools can be ruled out, and this could go down to Tuesday morning, but Georgia is my pick. Prediction: Georgia

It is clear that it Langston is down to Florida and LSU, but he is still not 100 percent certain if he will sign in December or February. What we know is Langston was at one time committed to the Gators, that he has visited the Swamp over 20 times, and that he has yet to visit Baton Rouge. All signs point to him ending up with the home-state program and we will continue to monitor when he plans to commit and sign. Prediction: Florida