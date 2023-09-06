The top-ranked uncommitted recruit in the Southeast could have a busy fall ahead, with programs like LSU, Florida, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Oregon and South Carolina jockeying for in-season visits. The final summer trip he took, though, was an official visit to Alabama that "set the standard,” and the Crimson Tide have been in consideration for a return trip during the season as well. Miami and Florida are also still in the mix for the IMG Academy star, so there could be plenty of twists and turns left. Ahead of the trips, however, the ball appears to remain in Alabama’s court. Prediction: Alabama

*****

The interior talent just cut his list of more than 40 offers down to five, with Miami, UCF, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Oregon making the cut. Trips to Oregon and A&M, where he has only been to unofficially up to this point, could throw a wrench into Pierre-Louis’ list of favorites and even his decision timeline, but right now it appears as if UCF, Oklahoma and Miami are in the best position to contend for his verbal commitment. The personnel at UCF is most comfortable and familiar with the family, though Oklahoma was always a childhood favorite for the Floridian. It’s very close here, but the edge may still be with the program closest to home. Prediction: UCF

*****

A commitment could come during the football season for Florida’s top uncommitted pass rusher, who trimmed his list to Georgia, Ohio State, South Carolina, Miami and Florida State in August. Pickett is a Miami football legacy, yet he has been drawn toward FSU as he has become a recruit. The senior has yet to use any official visits, though, so he could become a busy traveler in the coming weeks and months, obviously affecting where the college destination could ultimately be. For now, we see this one as primarily an in-state battle between the rivals, with the trending Seminoles edging the Hurricanes at this time. Prediction: Florida State

*****

One of the most well-traveled recruits in the class, Edwards has been linked to programs coast to coast at one point or another. Now healthy and back to being productive, this recruitment looks like it can be brought back to life between Florida State, Tennessee, South Carolina and Oklahoma among the programs making his summer list of top programs. Edwards has given hints that programs outside of his list have jumped into the mix and in-season visits are still to be determined, so this is as wide open as it gets in the prediction game. The SEC East programs have been in it the longest, so we see Edwards in Columbia until we learn more of the visit logistics. Prediction: South Carolina

*****

One of the top available pass rushers in the class, McCray has reached priority status with each of his five finalists, Georgia, Auburn, Florida, Florida State and Miami. Obviously, the in-state trio have the advantage from a familiarity standpoint, and McCray is slated to be back at Miami this weekend, but when Georgia comes into Florida seeking elite talent it is rarely denied. He'll continue to hit the road, including for an October official visit to Florida State, and it could be timely since McCray wants to come off the board before November begins. Each in-state program will put up a fight, but Georgia will factor in heavily before all is said and done. Prediction: Georgia

*****

This one has been billed as a potential Iron Bowl battle for some time, and with Auburn edging Alabama at the linebacker position to date, Shaw could present a counter for Nick Saban's 2024 class. The two schools have each hosted him a handful of times, and Shaw did take out-of-state official visits to Notre Dame and Arkansas, and now Clemson jumped into the mix with a late July scholarship offer during his latest trip to Death Valley. The Hoover High star wants to come off the board during the season, and it seems like the sooner he does the more the battle reverts back to the in-state rivals. Prediction: Alabama

*****

The Peach State offensive lineman was one of the stars of the offseason, racking up droves of scholarship offers on the camp circuit. It has widened his scope of college options, so Thurmon has never been in a rush to come off the board, though programs like Clemson, LSU, Florida and South Carolina appear to be among those high on the list. There is likely plenty of time left between now and a final decision, especially with many potential official visits to be taken, but the SEC and ACC Tigers are pushing as hard as any program to date. Prediction: LSU

*****

A cross-country move from Southern California to South Florida has created some pause with the one-time Utah commitment. Boykin is well-known in the Pac-12 and we could see a program like Colorado or Arizona State making a move for the running back/slot receiver hybrid. Maryland, Miami, Arizona and Washington State have also been linked to him at one point or another. If he is to head back to the West Coast for his college football, Colorado could be one to watch. Prediction: Colorado

*****

SEC programs have long been in the mix for the Peach State prospect, with Tennessee, South Carolina and Texas A&M among those hard at work, but here comes Colorado. The Buffs are going to see an uptick with their recruiting ceiling, and Mikell will return to campus for an official visit to check out Coach Prime’s home opener this weekend. There won't be a program easier to sell to an offensive skill recruit than the Buffs, but Tennessee could still be one to watch here in the end. Back in the spring, he scheduled an official visit to Knoxville for late in the season but it appears as if that trip could happen this month. A&M may be in position to get a visit from Mikell, too, as he considers several different offensive options. We'll go with the closest to home for now. Prediction: Tennessee

*****