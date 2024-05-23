Prospect comparisons always generate a lot of conversation and – with rankings meetings for the 2025 and 2026 classes set to begin this week – now is a great time to take a step back and compare some of the current standout prospects with some college or NFL stars. Up next are five comparisons for some of the best recruits in the Southeast region.

JAIME FFRENCH - KEENAN ALLEN

Keenan Allen (© Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

Big, physical, confident and polished, some of the easy descriptors present in the evolution of Allen's game carry over to that of Ffrench. The rising-senior is one of the most steady pass-catchers in the class of 2025, able to snag receptions in traffic or away from his body alike. Like Allen, Ffrench is not the fastest wideout in the country, but his route-running polish, snap quickness and catch radius combine for separation to all three levels of the defense. Allen was a bit heavier coming out of high school as a five-star compared to Ffrench, but the young star has time to continue to fill out his frame -- a move that should enhance his current strengths. Ohio State, Texas, LSU, Florida State, Miami and several others continue to jockey for position for Ffrench, a one-time Alabama commitment.

*****

OUSMANE KROMAN - JOE MIXON

Joe Mixon (© Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK)

The taller back used to come with a downhill, physical moniker tagged alongside. The modern back can't afford the one-dimensionality of that stereotype, something Mixon has proven to work well against dating way back to his prep days in California. Kromah continues to do the same in the middle of SEC country, where his appearance as a rocked-up defender is the story upon first physical impression -- but it ends there. The Georgia native is an elite back, with modern qualities both in space and in the passing game despite the head-turning size. Mixon has taken advantage of the physical element that comes with a bigger frame, proving durable to that often-elusive second contract and now he's on his third as a Houston Texan thanks to that blend of classic traits and modern ability. Kromah has great straight-line speed with his long stride, he has more wiggle in the hole and open field than one may expect, and perhaps most importantly he can more than hold his own in the passing game as a receiver.

*****

NATHANIEL OWUSU-BOATENG - LAVONTE DAVID

Lavonte David (© Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports)

When a prospect is an NFL legacy, it's low-hanging fruit to make the comparison through the bloodline, but in this case the IMG Academy linebacker is slightly more similar to David than Jeremiah Owusu-Koromoah. While the size of the former Notre Dame star is in line with the class of 2025 target, there is a pass-rushing prowess not yet on consistent display by his little brother. Instead, Owusu-Boateng has made a living as one of the most active and athletic linebackers in the class. David has been able to showcase that combination of instincts and speed through more than a decade in the NFL, still known for being able to make plays on all three downs in space. The young linebacker has a similar frame at north of 200 pounds, with the type of quickness and closing ability to turn heads against the run and the pass. Explosive upon contact there is a nose for the football that shows up in droves on tape, projections like David and his 40 career turnovers forced (12 interceptions) to back up the perception of his game.

*****

JUSTUS TERRY - QUINNEN WILLIAMS

Quinnen Williams (© Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports)

This is more personal in principle. The first time I met Williams, he was around 250 pounds with immense pound-for-pound strength as a defensive lineman who worked both inside and out. Getting to know Terry, who was down to 255 pounds this spring, we have seen much of the same in how these massive tackle projections carry bulk so very well. Williams of course put on about 50 pounds of good weight early in his Alabama career en route to becoming a top-five NFL Draft pick. We can see Terry evolving similarly. The USC commitment stays trim thanks to the do-it-all nature of his small high school program in Manchester, Ga., and he still moonlights in basketball as well. Once the focus is all about football, in the Big Ten or SEC no less, Terry will be able to add weight with ease and the power he already showcases could potentially jump to the next level. With enough quickness to work beyond the interior of the front, and even a laid back, smile-first personality off the field, the Terry to Williams comparison may be my favorite of this feature.

*****

ELYISS WILLIAMS - MARK ANDREWS

Mark Andrews (© Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports)