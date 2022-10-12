The high school football season is more than halfway over and some answers to the big rankings questions are coming into focus. This week the Rivals national analyst team will be taking a close look at some of the biggest rankings questions in their parts of the country. Today, we cover the Southeast. THIS SERIES: East region rankings questions | Mid-South ***** CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State CLASS OF 2024 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State CLASS OF 2025 RANKINGS: Rivals100 TRANSFER PORTAL: Stories/coverage | Message board *****

1. Is Florida 2023 DE Damon Wilson a five-star?

There is no shortage of love for defensive ends in the 2023 class, with four of the 19 current five-stars manning that position. Venice (Fla.) High School has one of the best in the country in Damon Wilson. Wilson is currently slotted at No. 63 in the Rivals100, needing a big boost to get into five-star territory, but it might be a move worth making. Hurricane Ian wiped out two Venice games, which will limit Wilson’s body of work, but going back to the preseason matchup with IMG through the four regular season games, Wilson has been an unrelenting force off the edge. Wilson squared off against five-star Miami offensive tackle commit Francis Mauigoa, along with other four- and three-star prospects this season, and he is showing he is among the best of the best in the 2023 class.

*****

2. How high should 2023 LB Bobby Washington move up?

Bobby Washington fits the mold of a Rivals four-star linebacker. Washington is a sledgehammer on the field, hitting ball carriers with authority and influencing what happens in the box for four quarters. The speed is there, especially straight ahead, with the ability to cover in space. Junior season stats with Killian credited him with 128 stops, 20 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles. Washington has continued his ferociousness on the field this season, showing he is at least a 5.8 four-star.

*****

3. Rod Gainey is deserving of a bump, but how big of a bump?

Stepping out of the shadows of his fellow 2024 four-star running backs at IMG – Jerrick Gibson and Stacey Gage – is three-star Rod Gainey. He has been a perfect fit with Tampa Bay Tech, helping the Titans to a 7-0 start in the newly restructured Florida 3M classification. Over seven games, he has rushed for 859 yards on 72 totes with 11 touchdowns, while also adding a receiving score. Gainey is definitely worthy of moving up to a 5.7, and he might also be in that spot of looking like a 5.8 four-star.

*****

4. Are there two more four-stars in the state of Alabama?

The state of Alabama is loaded with talent in the 2023 cycle with 22 four-stars. Might there be two more in Koby Keenum and TJ Metcalf? With Keenum, there is no question the Mars Hill Bible left tackle is a mauler. On rushing downs, looking for that guy to run behind? Call the play to No. 74’s side. The question marks for the Kentucky commit are both out of his control: the level of competition playing against 3A defenders and his pass protection with the Panthers being a running team. Taking on 6A teams with Pinson Valley, TJ Metcalf has been a playmaker on both sides of the ball this season. As far as head-hunting safeties go, Metcalf is fierce. Coming down the alley or going sideline to sideline for a receiver, Metcalf has the closing speed to limit the action. The bonus? He can cover. At receiver, he gets to showcase his overall athleticism, speed and hands. He is a difference maker.

*****

Which players might move down in the rankings?