Southeast Spotlight: Five committed prospects on flip watch

Devin Carter

Rivals national recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman takes a look at five Southeast commitments that could be at risk to flip their pledges before the end of the year. MORE: Three new FutureCasts in for Billy Napier and the Florida Gators

Carter has logged official visits to Georgia and Florida State to open the summer. The touted Rivals250 receiver from the Peach State is a Seminoles legacy and has been back to Tallahassee on a few instances since giving Auburn his commitment. North Carolina and Auburn are on deck for Carter. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH AUBURN FANS AT AUBURNSPORTS.COM

Gibson was one of the first commitments for Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide – committing on Christmas Eve after his junior season and returning to Tuscaloosa on several visits since his declaration. The speedy blue-chip corner is an Ole Miss legacy and returned to Oxford over the weekend for an official. Auburn and Tennessee both are swinging away at Gibson in this one, too. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH ALABAMA FANS AT TIDEILLUSTRATED.COM

Harris gave Auburn a commitment last summer during a colossal Big Cat Weekend. Nearly a year later, the Tigers are working to hold onto the in-state Rivals250 edge defender, who has made a string of visits to Tennessee and more recently Florida. Alabama is also working hard to keep Harris inside the Yellowhammer State. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH AUBURN FANS AT AUBURNSPORTS.COM

Keys has logged official visits to Miami and Texas A&M over the past two weekends – with trips back to Alabama, Auburn, Ole Miss and LSU all on the horizon. The No. 1 WR in the Rivals250 out of Hattiesburg (Miss.) High gave Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers an early commitment this spring. He will make his final official visit to Baton Rouge on June 20 before finalizing his college plans. Miami remains in pursuit of Keys, along with Alabama, Auburn and Ole Miss. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH LSU FANS AT DEATHVALLEYINSIDER.COM